Visalia repels their chances of contracting West Nile Virus

Mosquitoes lay eggs in stagnant water frequently, and not just one egg at a time, Debboun said that a female mosquito can lay roughly 500 eggs at once. Residents may see mosquitoes gravitate to their homes if there is a lot of standing water or litter. The influx of water scattered throughout the area could possibly result in an increase in the mosquito population; however, the vector control district will be measuring that throughout the mosquito season.