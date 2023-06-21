Visalia works to stamp out illegal fireworks use this July 4th
Visalia Fire Department stresses the consequences of illegal firework use leading up to the Fourth of July
VISALIA – You might want sparks to fly this July Fourth, but don’t let them fly into your neighbor’s backyard.
The minimum fine for possession or use of illegal fireworks starts at $2,000, and the consequences could grow with a slight shift in the wind. In addition to legal trouble, illegal fireworks pose severe risks to those nearby and have the potential to ignite a wildfire.
“Each year we have multiple fires set throughout the community; typically when it’s around the Fourth of July those fireworks are caused by the use of illegal fireworks or misuse of ‘safe and sane’ fireworks,” Visalia Fire Marshal Corbin Reed said.
Anyone caught with illegal fireworks will receive a $2,000 fine on their first offense, a $3,000 fine on their second offense and a $4,000 fine on subsequent offenses. The city tracks these citations over a three-year period, so if someone committed their first offense in the last two years, their initial fine this year would be $3,000.
Additionally, anyone cited for selling illegal fireworks will receive a fine, up to $50,000, and could be charged with a felony depending on the quantity of illegal fireworks being sold. Leading up to and surrounding the holiday, the city will have patrol units that include both a police officer and fire department member dedicated to catching illegal firework use.
The numbers were reported to Visalia City Council during a work session June 19, when council heard a presentation from the fire and parks and recreation departments regarding the city’s prevention efforts related to illegal firework use. The city is distributing safety and reporting information through social media, flyers at the fire stations and the city website in addition to sending out 2,000 door hangers around the community and 41,000 utility bill mailers.
Visalia is also incentivizing residents to report the sale of illegal fireworks. Reed said that anyone who provides information about the sale of illegal fireworks that leads to a citation or arrest will receive a $500 reward. Residents can provide as much or as little information as they would like and have the option to remain anonymous, Reed said.
The only fireworks that are legal to purchase and use in California are those that have been certified by the California Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM). Legal fireworks will have an OSFM seal on their packaging.
OSFM sets the criteria for which fireworks are illegal and which are considered “safe and sane.” According to the OSFM website, any fireworks that go up into the air, explode or “move on the ground in an uncontrollable manner” are illegal, including firecrackers, bottle rockets, sky rockets, Roman candles and aerial shells.
“We experience a lot of injuries each year directly attributed to illegal fireworks,” Reed said. “Mortars go off at the wrong time and someone hits their head, (or) they fall over and launch into crowds.”
The general principle of “what goes up must come down” is especially pertinent when fireworks are involved, considering the fact that “fireworks, when they come down, are typically on fire,” Reed said. “Once (the firework) explodes, you don’t know where that debris is going to go.”
Reed said that because there are a lot of dead, dry trees and dry brush in the area, when those flaming embers go into the sky, they tend to ignite trees. He added that last year, a resident died in a structure fire that started from a tree ignited by a firework.
Bryan Gougé, a senior arson and bomb investigator with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said that just like with any fire, when a firework is lit, it’s out of your control.
“You may have intentions of it staying in an area, or as far as a fire goes, you may intend to have it as a small fire, but once it’s set, it’s out of your control,” Gougé said.
Gougé said that the combination of fuel, weather and topography in California makes the conditions perfect for fires, “so we have to be extra careful with fireworks and the types of devices that we allow to be sold within the state.” Along with being fined, he said people may also be held liable for causing a wildland fire.
According to the OSFM, there were 916 reported firework fires in 2021, burning 472 acres and resulting in $3.3 million in property loss. For this year, drought conditions combined with an unusually wet winter can exacerbate wildfire risk when fireworks are not used properly. This is because wetter winters allow for more vegetation growth, but when that vegetation dries out, it adds even more fuel to the fire.
“Drought areas are specifically worse areas for fires because your fuel moistures are much lower, meaning a fire could start much easier in those areas,” Gougé said. “The issue with fireworks is that they bring their own fuels and heat and oxidizers to the equation, so they very easily start fires in a wildfire or wildland setting.”
Gougé said people should “think before you decide to use fireworks in general. Use them safely, and (remember) there is no place for illegal fireworks in the state.”
Visalia residents can report illegal firework use by calling 559-513-8080. Reports regarding the sale of illegal fireworks should be directed to the fire department’s main line at 559-713-4026.
For more firework and pet safety tips during Fourth of July celebrations, visit visalia.city/celebratesafely.