“The Little Prince” opera crash lands at Visalia Fox
“The Little Prince” opera production makes an appearance at Visalia Fox Theatre, Sequoia Symphony Orchestra’s launches its 2023-24 season with the show
VISALIA – The Sequoia Symphony Orchestra opens its 2023-24 concert season this weekend with what it calls an “opera for people who don’t like opera.”
The orchestra will perform “The Little Prince,” a family-friendly opera written by English composer Rachel Portman, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 308 W Main St in the downtown area. Joining the orchestra is the University of Santa Cruz Opera Department, with members performing in conjunction with the orchestra.
The unique partnership between the Sequoia Symphony Orchestra and UC Santa Cruz developed with SSO music director Bruce Kiesling, who also directs the UCSC orchestra and regularly collaborates on the university’s year-end opera. In 2022, he added members of the Sequoia Symphony to their orchestra for a performance in Santa Cruz, and then brought the entire company to Visalia to test out an opera performance in the Valley.
Kiesling himself said that attendees will enjoy the production even if they’re not fans of opera. It’s designed to entertain people of all ages.
Portman’s rendition of the opera is based on the mysterious children’s fable by 20th Century French writer and aviation pioneer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. The opera is about a pilot who crashes in the desert, where he makes the acquaintance of a prince from a far-off planet.
The principal characters come across as strange and interesting creatures. They include a fox and a slithering, mysterious snake. All the characters appear in fun costumes. The prince visits many different planets, each home to a very strange grown-up.
Saint-Exupéry himself was a successful commercial pilot and aviation pioneer before World War II who joined the French Air Force and died in a crash over the Mediterranean Sea in 1944. His work on “The Little Prince” (Le Petit Prince in France) earned him several prestigious literary awards. He wrote and illustrated the novella in New York in 1942, and later joined the French Air Force in 1943.
Portman, who is best known for scoring films as well as television and theater work, developed the two-act opera which made its debut in 2003 at the Houston Grand Opera. The original production also had U.S. performances in New York City among other locales, and was filmed by the British Broadcasting Corporation during a United Kingdom performance.
“The Little Prince” is the first of seven scheduled attractions by the Sequoia Symphony Orchestra, including nine total performances in a season running through April 2024. The next performance will be two concerts of “Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back” on Oct. 20-21.
For more information on the concert season or to order tickets, go online to SequoiaSymphonyOrchestra.com or call (559) 732-8600.