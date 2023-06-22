Valley breathes easy in light of new emission standards
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposes a letter to increase the heavy-duty vehicle emission standards, but its effect on the Central Valley is still unclear
TULARE COUNTY – After new emissions standards were proposed by the national environmental protection agency, Tulare County can continue to breathe easy considering it already has high standards for heavy-duty vehicles.
On June 19, California Attorney General Rob Bonta submitted a comment letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in a show of support for the federal agency’s proposal to enforce stricter standards on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions when it comes to heavy-duty vehicles.
According to the announcement, these standards would increase restrictions for heavy-duty vehicles to decrease the amount of carbon emissions in the country; however, it’s unclear how these restrictions will affect heavy-duty vehicles found within the Central Valley.
“In general, I’d say we’re probably on the leading edge of being in compliance with those kinds of restrictions because of where we are,” Exeter city manager Adam Ennis said about the proposed standards. “I don’t know that it will (affect Exeter) because we have such restrictive requirements already, especially here in the Valley.”
It is unclear how these restrictions will affect local cities like Exeter because in California, GHG regulations are more strict than the federal government’s, according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. This could mean that the heavy-duty vehicles in California have already been held to a standard that is in compliance with those proposed by the EPA.
Heavy-duty vehicles include garbage collection trucks, delivery trucks, public utility trucks, tractors and school buses. In their letter, the attorneys general and cities express their support for EPA’s proposal, and urge it to move forward with more stringent standards, which technological advancements make feasible nationwide. If finalized, the EPA’s proposal would raise greenhouse gas standards for heavy-duty vehicles for 2027 models and establish standards for models for the years 2028-2032.
“The technology exists to ensure that new heavy-duty trucks emit less pollution as they make their way through our streets and freeways,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said.
The transportation sector is the largest source of GHG emissions in the United States, with heavy-duty vehicles being the second-largest contributor within that sector. The well-documented buildup of GHG emissions contributes to climate change.
Heavy-duty vehicles are a significant source of non-GHG pollutants that detrimentally affect air quality. Both the impacts of climate change and poor air quality disproportionately harm environmental justice communities.
In their letter, the attorneys general and cities urge the EPA to finalize rigorous but feasible standards. These are standards that could produce levels of technological deployment and public protection equivalent to California’s Advanced Clean Trucks Rule, which requires zero-emission vehicles to comprise increasing percentages of the heavy-duty vehicles sold in California.
It also urges the EPA to finalize increasingly stringent standards through model years 2033 to 2035, and to continue to support technological advancement and deployment on par with the Advanced Clean Trucks Rule when doing so.
In addition to those items, the letter underscores the importance of protecting public health. For example, they note that poor air quality can result in higher rates of asthma, cardiovascular disease and low birth weights.
Attorney General Bonta is joined by the attorneys general of Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin; the People of the State of Michigan; the Commonwealths of Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; and the Cities of Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York.