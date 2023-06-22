Visalia Civic Center plans advance with landscape design approvals
Visalia City Council finalizes landscape details for the city’s civic center, allows city to begin work on contract bidding phase
VISALIA – The city is making headway on its site plans for the long-anticipated civic center, keeping it on track to be open in early 2026.
During a work session June 19, Visalia City Council approved three recommendations from the civic center committee that solidified aesthetic elements of what the civic center will look like. Dan Veyna from landscape architecture company Sierra Designs presented design options to the council and explained the reasoning behind the recommendations.
“This is really going to be the heart and soul of the city of Visalia,” Veyna said. “When the council decided on the Mission-inspired architecture, our task was to equal that quality of architecture.”
Council members unanimously approved all recommendations, which included the addition of a small courtyard on the outside of the council chambers building, a plant barrier on the edge of the plaza and a raised intersection design in front of the main entrance. The recommendations presented will enhance the civic center’s beauty, safety and appeal.
In the site plans, the new city council building features a large window to allow natural light into the council chambers. That window will now look out into a small courtyard instead of the parking lot. Veyna said this adds a better view for those inside the chambers and makes the building a little safer overall.
“In discussion with committee and especially police, they felt (the courtyard) was a better solution because it would provide more security,” Veyna said. “There’s a reason for the secure parking lot, the secure entry, so this would keep people away from the windows.”
The plaza will be an outdoor gathering space running along the west side of the future city hall, in between the public safety building and the city council building. Council members approved plans to include a “street-softening” plant barrier between North Burke Street and the plaza to create a more encased space.
Council also approved a recommendation to make the intersection at North Burke Street and East School Avenue a raised intersection with “enhanced paving design.” This means that instead of regular asphalt, the intersection will have the same type of concrete or pavers used for the plaza and other pedestrian areas.
“It adds a little bit more ambience to the area, but it’s also designed to be a traffic slowing measure,” Councilmember Steve Nelsen said.
Nelsen said because there will be a lot of pedestrians in that area, council wants to make sure traffic is slowed. He said someone could probably make a case that the raised intersection isn’t needed, but as “a calming measure for traffic and safety, it is needed.”
The raised intersection will be narrower, with bollards at each corner between the street and the pedestrian walkways. Veyna said this will make the space where pedestrians are exposed to traffic much shorter.
Veyna said an extremely rough cost-estimate for the intersection puts the price tag at about $1 million. However, Nelsen said the funds would not come from the money dedicated to the civic center complex and would instead come from a traffic fund the city has.
Veyna also provided the city council with updates on design work that is still being drafted and considered. He discussed the possibilities around adding trellis-like structures to deter pigeons, creating a police and fire honor area along the south side of the public safety building and options for the paving type used around the civic center area.
Nelsen said the items approved on Monday were the last steps needed to finish up the landscape plans before the project goes out for a Request For Proposal (RFP).
The city is still conducting outreach meetings and will be working on putting out RFPs to find a construction management contractor. Although there are a few remaining landscape details to finalize, that “doesn’t mean we can’t start construction,” from Nelsen’s account.