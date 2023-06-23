Lindsay’s retail reinvigoration reaches city council
Lindsay City Council discusses two revitalization projects, one for the city’s retail scene and the other for the offices of city employees
LINDSAY – Lindsay is restoring itself to its former glory courtesy of recent efforts made by the city to revitalize its city offices and retail spaces.
On June 13th, Lindsay City Council held a public hearing to discuss multiple topics, one such being the revitalization of the town’s retail space. Brookley Valencia, a retail strategist, joined the meeting via zoom to share what she and her colleague John Mark have found through their research.
Valencia and Mark were hired by the city to help locate potential retail spaces and acquire tenants. These potential tenants include everything from grocers to coffee shops to quick serve restaurants, which they refer to as QSRs.
“We’re continuing our outreach,” Valencia said. “We’ve conducted outreach to over 45 retail aspects.” In tandem with the business mentioned above, Valencia also added that there’s been interest from, “sit down restaurants, fitness studios, general merchandise and more.”
While they’re not at liberty to disclose any of these tenets until their contracts are “done and signed,” they did elaborate on two specific retail spaces.
“I can tell you that right now, we have a gas station convenience store, and then a Mexican QSR,” Valencia said. Together, the two businesses are estimated to employ 19 people. Their combined revenue could generate as much as $3,600,000, $36,000 of which would go to the city’s coffers directly.
Aside from the Gas Station and Mexican QSR, there’s three main sites Valencia and Mark are looking at. The first sits just to the east side of Highway 65, with their eyes on the west side as well. The second is an off market site, the third being a 4.6 acre plot of land right off of West Mariposa Street.
In tandem with these locations, Gas Station retailers have expressed interest in purchasing existing and outdated stations. This would follow a retail trend that Valencia and Mark have seen in other locations.
The town’s retail space isn’t the only thing getting a revamp. The city’s council chamber, where the meeting was held, is due for some sprucing up.
City Manager Joseph Tanner discussed the proposed adjustments to the chamber during the middle of the meeting, after listing off what local government spaces they’ve already fixed up. The first being his own office.
“Over the last few years or so we’ve been kinda slowly making some upgrades to city hall office spaces,” Tanner said. “So far we’ve done the city manager’s office, we’ve done the public safety building, we’ve done the wellness center and city services,” Tanner said.
“The last two remaining items we’re going to be financing in this space,” Tanner said in regards to the council chamber. “The first thing we’re definitely going to do is paint the room. Something like a white, off-white, maybe a gray.”
“We’re going to look at the carpet too,” he continued. “We’re going to figure out what the cost would be.”
When asked about the cost, Tanner estimated, “it would be about $10,000 or so. We’ll have city staff do as much work as we can to save some costs.”
The council went on to somewhat jokingly say there should be a city of Lindsay mural in place of the “hodge-podge” mirrors which hang in the back of the room. Tanner built upon this idea by suggesting a possible community contest over the summer as the refurbishing takes place.
No matter what they decide, one thing is clear. The City of Lindsay is ramping up for a makeover. From refurbished gas stations and city government buildings to new restaurants and shopping.