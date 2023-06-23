Ruiz Foods cooks up job fair in Dinuba
Tulare County Employment Connection hosts a series of open interviews on June 28 to fill positions at the Dinuba Ruiz Foods plant
DINUBA – A job fair to fill open positions at Dinuba’s Ruiz Foods manufacturing plant is scheduled for next week, a month after the company announced that it was moving its remaining corporate operations to Texas.
A series of open interviews is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Tulare County Employment Connection, 400 W. Tulare St. in Dinuba. Prospective employees can fill out applications at the event, but also are encouraged to pick up and turn in applications at the TCEC office or fill out an online application at ruizfoods.com.
The company is looking to fill jobs at the manufacturing plants for the following positions:
- Roller, which features an hourly pay of $17.35 per hour for first shift, $18.10 per hour for second shift and $18.60 per hour for third shift
- Packer, with hourly wages of $17.35 (first shift), $18.10 (second shift) and $18.60 (third shift)
- Recipe coordinator, with hourly wages of $17.85 (first shift), $18.60 (second shift) and $20.10 (third shift)
- Ingredient and line supplier, with hourly wages of $17.85 (first shift), $18.60 (second shift) and $19.10 (third shift)
On May 23, Ruiz Foods announced that it had opted to close up its headquarters in Dinuba and establish it solely in Frisco, Texas; centralizing the company between all its locations while opening the door to easier recruitment closer to their new home. The headquarters closure does not affect the present manufacturing facility in Dinuba.
President and CEO Dan Antonelli assured the company’s strategic direction will not change as it continues to grow its core business in the retail and food service channels.
“The most important thing is the Dinuba manufacturing facility will continue to be our flagship facility in Ruiz Foods,” Antonelli told The Times.
Ruiz Foods hopes to relocate some of their corporate Dinuba personnel with this overall move as well. Assuming every corporate employee is able to make the adjustment, Antonelli said in a previous interview with The Times that the company is looking at potentially relocating about 50 employees.
“It really depends on their individual circumstances and whether they can make the move, but we will encourage as many of those as possible to consider making Frisco their new home,” Antonelli said.
The manufacturing facility in Dinuba remains open, and as the company’s flagship plant will continue to produce and package the many popular frozen Mexican food products such as El Monterey and Tornados. This job fair is to fill expanded positions at the plant.
Interested applicants wishing more information can contact Monica Andrade online at [email protected].