Visalia housing plan outlines development capacity, fair housing
Visalia’s housing element update shows how city can accommodate nearly 11,000 units in 2023-2031 housing element cycle
VISALIA – The city’s 2023-2031 housing element update public draft is now available for review and comment through the first week of July.
As required by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), Visalia identified and analyzed its current and future housing needs over the next eight years, taking into consideration income levels, development potential, fair housing requirements and other state-mandated constraints. The city’s consultant team presented the draft of the housing and general plan to Visalia City Council June 19 for comment before it is sent to the state.
“We’re at the point where we have done a lot of behind the scenes work and work with the public and we’d like to present to you the public draft,” Brandon Smith, the principal planner for Visalia’s community development department, said. “Hopefully in six months we will be able to cleanly present a final version for adoption.”
The housing element is a state policy meant to address housing issues in California. It includes a needs assessment, fair housing analysis and policy document that shows a locality has the capacity to meet current and projected housing needs. Visalia’s public review period of the housing element update ends July 9, after which the city will make revisions to the draft and submit it to the state for initial review.
HCD will then have 90 days to comment on the draft and return it to the city for revision. Ryan Lester, project manager for the city’s consultant team Mintier Harnish, said that throughout the current cycle of housing element updates, he’s seen the state submit long review letters on the last day of that period.
After that, the city will make more revisions, bring the draft to the public again for comment and re-submit it to the state. Lester said the state then has 60 days to review the draft and may send it back a few more times before fully approving it.
“With HCD comments, you have to address them; you can’t get certified unless you do,” Lester said. “Sometimes it’s a case of justifying what the city’s already doing to the state, other times you just have to do what they say.”
Once HCD completes the initial review of the draft, Visalia City Council can vote to adopt the housing and general plan updates even if the state is not finished with its certification. Smith said the team working on the draft may request the council allow them to make future edits addressing the HCD comments without bringing the draft back to city council each time.
HOUSING NEEDS
The city must show it can meet a housing capacity based on the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) dictated by the state. Jason Montague, a planner for Rincon Consultants, said HCD determines the state’s total housing needs and allocates a number of units to the Tulare County Association of Governments, which then allocates units to each jurisdiction in its area.
Visalia’s RHNA is 10,791 units, split across four categories that define affordability based on income level: 3,423 units for above moderate income, 1,321 units for moderate income, 2,306 units for low income and 3,741 units for very low income.
“An important distinction for the RHNA is the city is not required to build this number of units,” Montague said. “They are required to show that they have enough capacity by income category for these units.”
The consultant team first looked at units in Visalia that are already planned as or permitted as accessory development units that count as “RHNA credits,” which bring down the number of units the city has to find sites for in the housing plan. Next, the team identified potential housing sites by looking at vacant sites, underutilized sites and annexations that are occurring in the city.
The housing plan draft lists each possible site the city can use to show its compliance with the RHNA.
Smith said the plan does not change the zoning of the sites identified, and most sites included in the plan are already zoned for residential use or multifamily use. There are some commercially-zoned sites included in the plan, but Smith said that in order to build residential units on those sites, the city would only need to conduct a public hearing to allow residential property on the site and the official zoning designation would not change.
FAIR HOUSING
The housing element must also include guidelines that “affirmatively further fair housing” (AFFH) to be in compliance with state policy. Montague said AFFH means “taking meaningful actions, in addition to combat discrimination, that overcome patterns of segregation and foster inclusive communities free from barriers that restrict access to opportunity.”
The fair housing analysis looks at fair housing enforcement and outreach, integration and segregation patterns and trends, racially and ethnically concentrated areas of poverty or affluence, disparities in access to opportunities and disproportionate housing needs, including displacement.
Montague said there is a racially and ethnically concentrated area of poverty in the downtown area of Visalia, as well as concentrated areas of affluence in the western half of the city, where there is also lower housing density and higher economic opportunity.
The housing plan draft shows the consultant team’s findings from the AFFH analysis and includes contributing factors and meaningful actions the city can take to address the identified issues.
Lester said the city is required to implement place-based strategies, among other programs, that address AFFH issues. That means some programs need to be more narrowly focused, like on areas of poverty or affluence, as opposed to only having city-wide programs. This could look like a variety of outreach programs, Lester said.
“The city doesn’t build housing, the city doesn’t actually even enforce fair housing, but there’s all kinds of information out there and it’s spread out everywhere,” Lester said. “So one of the things the city can do is really get out there in the community, have some place-based trainings and things like that, to really get that information out.”
Included in the housing plan are other “metrics and milestones,” which Lester said is “the state’s terminology for setting some goals within your programs.” He said that offers the city an opportunity to show achievements to HCD each year when it is required to report on its housing element progress.
“Very few jurisdictions state wide actually meet their RHNA through actual production,” Lester said.
He said if the city’s numbers aren’t keeping up and it’s not meeting the metrics, the state might suggest additional programs or incentives.
FRUSTRATIONS
Council members expressed frustration with the state regarding some of the requirements for high density housing, walkable areas and parking availability.
For example, Montague said that affordable housing sites for lower income units must be zoned to allow for at least 30 units per acre and must range from half an acre to 10 acres.
“The reason for that is HCD has determined that, if an affordable housing developer is going to come into the city, that’s kind of the Goldilocks zone,” Montague said. “They want density and they want an adequate size.”
Additionally, Lester said that in other housing elements he’s worked on, the state has commented on parking space requirements, saying if a city requires more than one space per unit for small unit sizes, including studios and one-bedroom apartments, “they feel that’s a constraint to that development.”
“We’ve actually included a program for the city to revise the zoning requirements for parking to allow only a maximum of one unit being required for small units, studios and one-bedrooms,” Lester said.
Lester and Smith both said the city does not have to change those zoning requirements right away, so city council can take more time on holding discussions around changing city ordinances. However, the state will be looking for changes like that as Visalia reports on its housing plan progress each year of the housing element cycle.
Councilmember Steve Nelsen said that, “in reality, this is, in my consideration, a state-wide overreach.”
“It’s a statewide initiative, but they cherry pick who they look at,” Nelsen said. “When you look at all the requirements that you outlined, there’s only certain areas of the state that can achieve that. … All of those things you cherry picked out, you cannot achieve in San Francisco or LA county or LA city. … Yet they can come here and dictate, because we have land, we have growth potential.”
Mayor Brian Poochigian said he is concerned about reducing parking availability, especially when thinking about what that looks like in larger California cities.
“We’ve seen this happen in San Francisco, and now you can’t find a parking spot in the city,” he said. “I can see why people are leaving the state in droves, but I don’t know why we’re trying to bring that kind of mentality to a well planned community like Visalia.”
PUBLIC COMMENT
Smith said the city is “welcoming comments right now,” and residents can submit their comments about the housing plan draft through July 9.
The housing plan draft, along with other information about the housing element, is available at housevisalia.com. Residents can submit comments on the website or by emailing Smith at [email protected].