24-year-old male stabbed in Cutler
Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrests Raul Flores as the suspect of stabbing that left a 24-year-old victim serious injuries
TULARE COUNTY – A man from Cutler was arrested by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office as the suspect of a recent stabbing.
Around 11:20 p.m. on June 20, deputies with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 12500 block of First Drive in Cutler for a stabbing.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 24-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Deputies tracked down the suspect, Raul Flores, 45, of Cutler a short time later.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or anonymously through our TipNow Program at 559-725-4194 or [email protected].