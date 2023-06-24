Cyber tip leads to child predator arrest in Visalia
Visalia Police Department arrests Shawn Husband from his home in Visalia for possession of obscene and explicit photos of children
VISALIA – A man was taken into custody from his home in Visalia after an online tip revealed he was downloading inappropriate images of children.
On June 21, Visalia Police Department (VDP) Youth Services officers served a search warrant in the 2500 block of West Dorothea Avenue in Visalia. This was done after officers received a cyber tip stating there were obscene photos of children being downloaded at the home.
During the search warrant, officers found 43-year-old Shawn Husband at the home with obscene and explicit photos of children. He was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.
June 18
At approximately 11:45 p.m., an officer with the VPD was on routine patrol in the area of Ben Maddox Way and Mineral King Ave when they observed a vehicle which had been reported stolen out of the city of Tulare.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle near Ben Maddox Way and Houston Ave and the vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated. Following a short pursuit, they pulled into an orchard in the 33000 Block of Road 132 and fled on foot. The driver was quickly apprehended by officers and taken into custody without further incident.
The suspect in this case has been identified as 27-year-old Zackary Sheibley of Visalia. Sheibley was subsequently booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility for Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Felony Evading
Half an hour before that, around 11:15 p.m, VPD officers were called to the area of Cameron Avenue and West Street for a report of a traffic accident involving a car and motorcycle. In the investigation, officers found that the motorcyclist was traveling west on Cameron Avenue when 27-year-old Vanessa Argomaniz, who was traveling east on Cameron Avenue, made a left turn onto West Street in front of the motorcyclist causing the crash.
The 45-year-old motorcyclist suffered a broken leg and was transported to Kaweah Health for his injuries. Argomaniz was arrested for driving under the influence and booked at the Tulare County PreTrial Facility.