Driver deceased after Highway 99 car collision
Car accident southbound of Highway 99 involves two Visalia residents, leaves one injured and one dead
TULARE COUNTY – A man was hit and killed in a vehicle accident on Highway 99 shortly after crashing his own vehicle into the concrete wall along the roadway.
On June 20, just before 11 p.m., Fresno Communications Center (FCC) received 911 calls of a solo vehicle crash at southbound Highway 99, north of Avenue 328, and that it was partially blocking the fast lane.
While officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia Area Office were responding, another vehicle crashed into the first vehicle. The preliminary investigation indicates a 32-year-old male was driving a 2012 Ford southbound Highway 99, north of Avenue 328, and steered to the left, causing his vehicle to go towards the center divider and crash into the concrete wall.
The Ford came to rest, perpendicular on the median shoulder and in the fast lane. The male driver exited and was standing on the driver’s side of the Ford. A 49-year-old female was driving a 2010 Chevrolet, southbound Highway 99 in the fast lane, approaching the Ford, which was still partially blocking the fast lane without any lights activated.
As the female driver approached, the left front of the Chevrolet struck the right front of the Ford. The impact spun the Ford around which then struck the male, throwing him onto the median shoulder of the northbound side of Highway 99.
Both drivers were transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital, where the male was pronounced deceased. Neither alcohol or drugs appear to be a factor in this crash.
June 22
A quarter after 9 p.m., FCC received 911 calls of a crash at Road 36, south of Avenue 248. Officers from the CHP Visalia Area Office were dispatched to the scene to investigate.
The preliminary investigation indicates a 47-year-old male of Tulare was driving a 2018 Toyota northbound on Road 36, south of Avenue 248. An 18-year-old male of Tulare was driving a 2017 Nissan southbound on Road 36, approaching the Toyota. The driver of the Toyota drifted into the southbound lane and sideswiped the Nissan. The Toyota left the roadway onto the west shoulder, struck a tree and overturned.
The driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Nissan stopped at the scene and waited for law enforcement to arrive. Alcohol appears to be a factor in this crash.
The CHP wants to remind people not to drive while impaired or designate a sober driver.