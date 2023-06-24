Lindsay OKs change to city’s sewer billing method

City council originally started attaching sewer bills onto property taxes to minimize delinquencies, past due bills, since the city had so many delinquent accounts. As reported by The Sun-Gazette, the change was initially made in 2021 after the city learned that 325 utility accounts – which were spread out over the city’s water, sewer and utility funds – were considered delinquent. The outstanding total of the past due bills totaled just under $230,000.