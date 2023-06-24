Lindsay OKs change to city’s sewer billing method
City of Lindsay returns to a monthly payment schedule for its sewer bills instead of having sewer payments tacked on to property taxes
LINDSAY – Two years after adding sewer payments to property tax bills, Lindsay City Council restored the old system of monthly billing.
The City of Lindsay announced that city council has approved a change in the billing method for sewer services. Effective July 1, sewer billing will be transitioned from the property tax bill to a monthly billing system. The change aims to make a more manageable way for residents to handle their sewer service payments.
“The city of Lindsay is committed to continuously enhancing the quality of services provided to the community and ensure that the city provides sage and reliable services,” the city of Linday stated via news release.
According to the press release, Lindsay City Council made this call with consideration of the needs and feedback of community members during the decision-making process. Trash billing services will continue through the property tax bill and water services will continue with monthly billing and will not be affected.
The city noted in a news release that changes in billing procedures can sometimes raise concerns about potential increases in costs. However, this adjustment will not result in any increase to Lindsay residents’ overall bill. Residents will continue to pay the same amount for water, sewer and trash services.
City council originally started attaching sewer bills onto property taxes to minimize delinquencies, past due bills, since the city had so many delinquent accounts. As reported by The Sun-Gazette, the change was initially made in 2021 after the city learned that 325 utility accounts – which were spread out over the city’s water, sewer and utility funds – were considered delinquent. The outstanding total of the past due bills totaled just under $230,000.
It is not confirmed how the billing policies affected Lindsay’s delinquent accounts within the last couple of years, which ultimately resulted in them returning to their original method of sewer billing.
For more information or any questions regarding the new billing method, call the city’s finance department at 559-562-7102.