California Table Grape Growers honor 3 Tulare County students
High school graduates from Visalia, Strathmore and Tulare are awarded scholarship money from organization for their academic prowess and agricultural connections
TULARE COUNTY – The state’s table grape growing organization is awarding three Tulare County high school graduates among nine young Central Valley recipients with scholarship money for their academic success and involvement in the agricultural industry.
Anthony Tartaglia Jr. of Visalia, Estefania Andrade-Meza of Strathmore and Jonathan Callison of Tulare were all awarded scholarship money from the California Table Grape Growers. Tartaglia receives a $25,000 Agricultural Scholarship, Andrade-Meza gets a $14,500 Bridge Field Worker Scholarship while Callison is getting a $14,500 Agricultural Bridge Scholarship.
The Agricultural Scholarships and Agricultural Bridge Scholarships go to graduates pursuing a degree in a field of study pertinent to table grapes. The Bridge Field Worker scholarships go to students attending a two-year community college and then transferring to a four-year university.
Closer look at the scholarship recipients
Anthony Tartaglia Jr. graduated from Central Valley Christian School with a 3.85 grade point average and will attend California State University, Fresno in the fall. He was a member of the Cavaliers’ school baseball and football teams and a lifetime California Scholarship Federation member.
Anthony was also a member of the Tulare County Farm Bureau Youth Leadership Cohort and an active member of FFA, serving as a chapter officer. From a young age, he has worked alongside his father in the vineyard, and is excited to bring his education to the table grape industry after college.
Estefania Andrade-Meza graduated from Harmony Magnet Academy in Strathmore with a 3.95 GPA and will attend Visalia’s College of the Sequoias to major in animal science. In school, she was a member of the California Scholarship Federation, Dance Club, and served as a teacher’s assistant.
Estefania was also placed on the school President’s List and received the California State Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish. She has a passion for animals and a career goal of becoming a veterinarian.
Jonathan Callison graduated from Tulare Western High School with a 4.13 GPA and will attend Reedley College to study plant science. Throughout high school, he was involved in FFA and was a member of the grapevine pruning team for four years.
Jonathan also played varsity water polo and baseball at TWHS and was a team captain for the Mustangs in both sports. He draws inspiration from his family’s six generations in agriculture and watching his dad work in the vineyards.
Other scholarship recipients
The California Table Grape Growers also is awarding three $25,000 field worker scholarships to three students attending four-year universities. They are Victoria Martinez from Bakersfield, Roberto Ramirez Jr. from Delano and Gael Quinoez (CQ) from Delano. In order to qualify for a field worker scholarship, the applicant, parent or guardian must work in the California table grape harvest.
In addition to Tartaglia, Agricultural Scholarship recipients are Mark Kovacevich from Bakersfield and Carley Raven from Kingsburg. Along with Andrade-Mez, a Bridge Field Worker Scholarship winner was Aaliyah Mendoza from Bakersfield.