Miss California competition “Visits Visalia”
The 2023 Miss California and Miss California’s Teen Competition makes its debut in the city of Visalia after spending 25 years in Fresno
VISALIA – Get your crowns and sashes ready because the 2023 Miss California and Miss California’s Teen Competition is making its way to Visalia for the first time.
After local advocacy, the “prestigious and professional development competition,” as announced by Visit Visalia, is moving its stage from Fresno, where it resided for the last 25 years, to Tulare County’s own downtown Visalia.
While the event has already kicked off, having officially started on June 25, the competition will culminate at the end of the week in the Visalia Convention Center in downtown. Joining the contestants and their families is the current reigning Miss California, Catherine Liang, as well as Olivia DeFrank, who is Miss California’s Teen.
The first events, being the preliminary competitions, were set for Wednesday, June 27 and Thursday, June 28 at 5:30 p.m. However, according to Visit Visalia’s media coordinator, Suzanne Bianco, the events on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 are the ones to see.
“The Friday night event is a more relaxed environment,” Bianco said. “It gives the general public an opportunity to come in and see that for free and see some of the women’s talents.”
The Friday event, the Delegate Celebration and Awards Presentation Mini-Show, is being held at 5 p.m. The actual crowning ceremonies take place on Saturday the 1st, at 12 p.m. for Miss Teen and 5 p.m. for Miss California. While both are open to the public, tickets are required for entry and can be found at www.misscalifornia.org/post/tickets-on-sale.
“Saturday is the big conclusion with the competition and the crowning of the new Miss California and the new Miss California’s state teen,” Bianco said.
When asked how the event came to be, Bianco credited the charm of the town as well as its residents for the location of this year’s competition.
“Our locals advocated for it to move to the Visalia area,” Bianco said. “When we hosted the (competition’s) organizer in our city, he saw what a great fit it would be and how our dynamic was in alignment with their goals and their missions. It seemed like a great fit.”
Not only will the competition provide some fun entertainment for the locals, it’ll bring in visitors that Bianco hopes will endorse the town.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to get the word out that visalia is a great destination not only for visitation but also for meetings, conventions and fabulous events like this one,” she said.
Representatives of the town aren’t the only ones excited for the event’s change of venue. Russ Gladden, CEO and state director of the event echoed the sentiments shared by Bianco.
“We are excited to make Visalia our new home for the Miss California and Miss California’s Teen competitions,” Gladden said. “Visalia’s culture complements our mission and our mutual dedication toward modeling the significance of community service makes Visalia a perfect partner for our program.”
On the topic of making Visalia home, Catherine Liang – 2022’s Miss California – noted she has loved her time in the city.
“I think it’s really amazing that we’re actually moving to Visalia,” Liang said. “It’s the first year that we’re here so it’s really cool to see the community kind of open up their heart and home to us.”
While Liang hasn’t stayed in Visalia before, she said the city has grown on her in her time there.
“This is actually my first time ever staying in Visalia,” she said. “The town is honestly so amazing. I was able to visit a couple local businesses both yesterday and today and they were so incredibly welcoming.”
One such business was actually created by a former Miss Tulare County winner, Adrianne Hillman, called Salt+Light, a nonprofit organization in Visalia.
“Yesterday I had the opportunity to go to the Salt+Light and it’s incredible to hear about the work that they’re doing to alleviate the homelessness issue in Visalia,” Liang said.
Liang plans to visit several other local businesses while she’s in town, something she’s done in countless other cities during her time as Miss California.
“This year has been so incredible,” Liang said. “I’ve done 242 appearances, so I think it’s about time that I kind of take off the pagnetries and pass it on to the next girl.”