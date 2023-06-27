TCSO’s “Operation Gold Star” yields 34 arrests
Public safety agencies of Tulare County come together to prevent gang violence through “Operation Gold Star”
TULARE COUNTY – The sheriff’s office seized a golden opportunity to decrease gang violence in the county this summer by organizing a multi-agency crackdown on local gang activity.
Over the June 24-25 weekend, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office organized “Operation Gold Star,” a multi-agency gang detail meant to prevent gang violence in and around Tulare County as summer begins.
The focus of the operation was to conduct probation and parole compliance checks, as well as administer arrest warrant services throughout the county. During the two-day operation, 34 suspects were arrested, 31 arrest warrants were served, three people were cited, and 19 guns, one stolen vehicle, half a pound of methamphetamine and one ounce of cocaine were seized.
Through the operation, detectives conducted 47 probation checks, 57 parole checks and more than 100 traffic stops. The operation covered the entirety of Tulare County as well as incorporated cities.
Law enforcement agencies that participated in “Operation Gold Star” included: the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Officers from Porterville Police Department, Visalia Police Department, Exeter Police Department, California Department of Justice, Woodlake Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Lindsay Police Department, Farmersville Police Department, Dinuba Police Department, California Department of Corrections, Tulare Police Department, Tulare County District Attorney Bureau of Investigations, Tulare County Probation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Homeland Security and Investigations.