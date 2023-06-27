Tulare breaks ground on historic International Agri-Center Way

On June 26, the city of Tulare was joined by several individuals representing different agencies who all shared their support and gratitude that the South Tulare Interchange has finally reached a point of breaking ground. What began in 1971 as an idea has finally reached a point of shovels hitting the ground. According to Caltrans, the project is estimated to be completed in 2025. There have been several hiccups along the way, but this day in June marks a historical moment for Tulare, according to district two supervisor Pete Vander Poel.