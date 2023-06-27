Visalia City Council recertifies fire, police sales tax

Part of the recertification process includes reviewing an annual maintenance of effort calculation, which is a metric meant to demonstrate that the total operating budgets for police and fire – both of which come out of the general fund – grow each year. Renee Nagel, the city’s finance director, said this shows that the city is still contributing its own funds to the police and fire budgets in addition to the revenue produced by the sales tax and is not using the tax revenue to offset the general fund money.