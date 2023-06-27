Visalia City Council recertifies fire, police sales tax
The city’s revenue from its Measure T sales tax helps cover $6 million in police, fire expenditures for 2023-24 fiscal year
VISALIA – The quarter-cent sales tax measure that has allocated funds to the city’s police and fire departments for almost 20 years will continue to support emergency services into fiscal year 2023-24.
At the Visalia City Council meeting on June 19, council unanimously voted to recertify the Measure T sales tax approved by voters in 2004. City council must recertify the tax each year and review its compliance with the measure’s requirements.
“Measure T has been an absolute blessing to our community,” Vice Mayor Brett Taylor said at the meeting. “That list of everything that we’ve done with it really goes to show that it was much needed, and I guarantee every one of our citizens is thankful for all this.”
The Measure T plan allocates 40% of the tax revenue toward the fire department’s budget and 60% toward the police department.
Additionally, 25% of the total collected revenue must go toward an economic uncertainty fund, meant to be used in case the tax revenue does not cover the expenditures. However, a city staff report on the measure states that “the plan elements should be funded before the economic uncertainty fund is fully funded.”
Part of the recertification process includes reviewing an annual maintenance of effort calculation, which is a metric meant to demonstrate that the total operating budgets for police and fire – both of which come out of the general fund – grow each year. Renee Nagel, the city’s finance director, said this shows that the city is still contributing its own funds to the police and fire budgets in addition to the revenue produced by the sales tax and is not using the tax revenue to offset the general fund money.
Since it began, the Measure T sales tax has funded the building of two police precincts, fire stations 53 and 55, the fire department’s training facility and contributed to the Visalia Emergency Communications Center debt. It has also funded 23 police positions and 13 fire positions alongside police vehicles and equipment and two new fire trucks.
The initial Measure T plan included funding for 28 police officer positions and 18 fire positions, but those numbers were scaled back in the early 2010s due to years of lower than expected revenue and higher expenditures. The city hopes to reach the original personnel numbers as the tax revenue goes up and funding allows.
Future projections for fiscal year 2023-24 show a combined revenue of just over $10 million generated for the police and fire departments. For the police Measure T fund, the estimates allocate a revenue of $6.18 million, expenditures of $4.85 million and an economic uncertainty fund balance of $1.5 million. The fire Measure T fund is projected to have $4.1 million in revenue, $3.2 million in expenditures and $1 million in the economic uncertainty fund balance.
The total general fund operating expenditures are budgeted at $40.2 million for police and $16.5 million for fire. According to the maintenance of effort calculation, this is a combined $1.6 million increase for the police and fire budgets from fiscal year 2022-23, putting the city in compliance with the Measure T requirements, which state that the general fund money budgeted for police and fire operations should not fall below the previous year’s level.
For the 2023-24 fiscal year, the measure will mainly fund salaries, benefits and operating expenditures in both departments. Nagel said the Measure T sales tax is still needed to fund the existing staff, contribute to the new public safety building fund and hire additional police and fire personnel as outlined in the initial plan.