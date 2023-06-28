An array of fireworks shows launch the Independence Day weekend
Reedley’s Celebrate America event set for June 30 in downtown, Dinuba hosts Independence Day Celebration on July 3 while Sanger’s annual spectacular takes place July 4
REEDLEY – If you’re in the mood to watch a live fireworks show, there are plenty of options to choose from in the region during a five-day period running through Independence Day.
The festivities begin on Friday, June 30, with the annual Celebrate America event in downtown Reedley from 5 to 9 p.m. There also will be community fireworks shows in Dinuba on Monday, July 3, and in Sanger on Tuesday, July 4.
Here are details on the upcoming shows:
The evening will be highlighted by a large aerial fireworks display at dusk over the downtown area. The city of Reedley is hosting the fireworks display for the free event. The recently-revived fireworks show is the city’s official Independence Day program since the annual Reedley Spectacular Fireworks show, a tradition of more than 60 years, ceased in 2016.
Live music performances will be by “Heartache Tonight,” an Eagles tribute band, and “Violin on Fire” with Patrick Contreras. A beer garden will be on site along with food vendors.
Admission to the event is free, including free parking starting at 4 p.m. Attendees also can do an early canopy, chairs and blanket drop off from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, go online to dinuba.org or call 559-591-5940.
There will be food and drink booths, live music at the north end of the practice field and large gathering areas for spectators. Tickets are $3 per person, and four-packs (which include a parking pass on campus) are available for $15.
For more information on the event, contact the Sanger chamber office at 559-875-4575 or by email at [email protected].
Also in the Sanger area, on Saturday, July 1, Hobbs Grove east of the city is hosting a “Foam of July” fireworks and drink show which is open to persons 18 years and older. An open bar is available for persons 21 years and older. There also will be live music and a lights show. For ticket information, go online to www.eclectic.events.
There are a number of additional fireworks shows in other cities in Fresno and Tulare counties. Displays in nearby Fresno County are planned in Selma (July 3), Kingsburg (July 3), Fowler (July 4), Fresno (at McLane Stadium and Chukchansi Park on July 4) and Clovis (July 4). Additional Tulare County displays include Exeter (July 2) and Woodlake (July 3).