CVCB merges Visalia branches

The new building is 5,720 square feet, slightly larger than the Mission Oak Branch but smaller than the Floral Street Branch which also included underground parking. CVCB President and CEO James J. Kim said the move is to create a new style of banking center, designed to “elevate the client banking experience in a warm, comfortable setting, ideal for private communication.” The new Visalia location is one of three new contemporary-designed banking centers being introduced by the bank this year, with others in Sacramento and Modesto.