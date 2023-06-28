CVCB merges Visalia branches
Central Valley Community Bank is closing its current Visalia locations and relocating them to 126 W. Center Ave.; the Exeter branch will not be affected by the change
VISALIA – Central Valley Community Bank is consolidating its two remaining Visalia branches into a larger location to improve the customer experience, bank officials say.
Debbie Nalchajian-Cohen, director of marketing for Central Valley Community Bank (CVCB), confirmed the relocation of both banking centers in an email last week. She said the branch located at 120 N. Floral Street in downtown is already up for sale and the bank has plans to close and sell its branch located at 5412 Avenida de los Robles near Akers Street and Hillsdale Avenue. Both branches will be relocated to a single site at 126 W. Center Ave. in downtown Visalia.
“We are excited about our investment in Visalia with a new innovative banking center design that will allow Central Valley Community Bank to better serve our growing South Valley business and personal relationships,” Kim said.
The new building is 5,720 square feet, slightly larger than the Mission Oak Branch but smaller than the Floral Street Branch which also included underground parking. CVCB President and CEO James J. Kim said the move is to create a new style of banking center, designed to “elevate the client banking experience in a warm, comfortable setting, ideal for private communication.” The new Visalia location is one of three new contemporary-designed banking centers being introduced by the bank this year, with others in Sacramento and Modesto.
The bank’s current downtown location was founded as Visalia Community Bank. It has underground parking and a second-story lobby. CVCB acquired Visalia Community Bank in 2013. Under the terms of the agreement, Visalia Community Bank, with four branches in Visalia and one branch in Exeter, was merged with Central Valley Community Bank under its parent company Central Valley Community Bancorp. CVCB previously closed two branches in Visalia but has retained its Exeter branch.
The bank’s new location is just a few blocks east of the Floral Office and has had several tenants in the past, including Financial Title Co. Kim said the move to the new location will take place in the coming months, pending construction schedules.
“Our team will ensure a smooth and seamless transition for our valued clients,” Kim said.
Central Valley Community Bancorp trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol CVCY. Central Valley Community Bank, headquartered in Fresno, California, was founded in 1979 and opened to the public in January 1980, and is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. CVCB operates full-service Banking Centers throughout California’s San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento region, in addition to maintaining Commercial, Real Estate and Agribusiness Lending, as well as Private Business Banking and Cash Management Departments.
More information about Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank can be found at www.cvcb.com. Also, visit CVCB on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.