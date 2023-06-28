Founder of SJV College found dead in irrigation canal

According to the 2022 SJVC Impact Report, as of 2021, SJVC has awarded over 72,000 certificates and degrees. Between 2018-2020, the college has helped educate more than 3,500 graduates per year. In 2019, SJVC produced the most licensed therapists in California. And since 1998, SJVC’s complimentary dental clinics have served more than 20,000 patients at a savings of over $7 million in free services.