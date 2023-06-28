Tulare County’s new dairy princess dons her crown
California Milk Advisory Board appoints born-and-raised Tularean Olivia Machado as their new district 5 dairy princess
TRACY, CALIF. – Olivia Machado has been honored as the district 5 ambassador of the California Milk Advisory Board “moo”-ving forward.
On June 16, Olivia Machado was crowned Dairy Princess by the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) district five, which encompasses Tulare, Inyo and Mono counties. As dairy princess, she will represent CMAB’s communications services team by speaking on behalf of the California dairy industry as well as promoting the Real California Milk Seal.
Coming from two successful dairy farming families, Machado’s earliest memories include tractor rides with her grandfather and bailing hay on the farm. She is currently an active member of Tulare Future Farmers of America as well as a member of the Varsity Track, varsity swim and Varsity Basketball Teams at Tulare Western High School.
From coaching a Little League Basketball team to her involvement in the Tulare County Farm Bureau Leadership Program, Machado spends much of her time assisting her community.
As part of her Dairy Princess training, Machado will attend a professional development training where she will focus on presentation skills and advocate for the California dairy industry.
This is no small task, according to CMAB. In a press release, CMAB honed in on Real California Milk Seal’s operations, noting that “California is the nation’s leading milk producer, and produces more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state.”
This prized California product can be found with a Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made with milk from the state’s dairy farm families…