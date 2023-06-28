Woodlake prepares for future flood impacts

At the city council meeting on March 27, Diaz stated his fears of the city having a potential “levee war” on their hands; meaning that whatever home is higher will be safe, meanwhile the older, lower homes will be subject to flooding instead. He also brought documents that stated civil engineers from 1971 had predicted that a flood would occur 50 years down the line in their Tulare County flood management plan. Diaz questioned whether the city took heed to their warning.