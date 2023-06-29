Renee Miller keeps Exeter’s finances in check
Renee Miller takes over as Exeter’s interim finance director as the city looks for someone permanent to fill the role; seat opens on the city’s Measure R committee
EXETER – Exeter’s interim finance director is working to prepare the town for its new hire as the city looks for committed community members who might want to work in public service.
Since sometime in May, Exeter has been able to count on the knowledge of interim finance director Renee Miller until the city can find someone permanent to fill the role. The finance director is responsible for managing the accounting, finance, treasury and business licensing operations among other things in a city.
“It’s been fun! Everyone here is helpful and the staff is very hard working here in finance,” Miller said. “I have just really appreciated working with them.”
In May, Exeter’s previous finance director, Rainbow Moore, left to pursue other aspirations. Left with the need for someone to fill the role while they started the long process of finding a permanent finance director, the city brought Moore in, who has been taking care of Exeter’s finances and making the most of the town’s funds.
“(Rainbow) did a good job! She set up the new budget system, and she did a lot of positive things,” Miller said. “She left some good notes for me.”
As she fills in for the role of financial director, Miller is hoping to keep Exeter’s finances up to date so the city can take its time finding the right person for the job.
“My biggest goal is to make sure that while I’m here, I keep moving the year-end forward so that our audit gets done timely,” Miller said. “That way when the new person comes in, they don’t have to go back and catch up on anything, they can just step in.”
Miller, who was previously retired, acquired 20 plus years in public accounting and governmental auditing, as well as another 20 years – approximately – of governmental accounting for the cities of Tulare and Farmersville. Since retiring, Miller has focused her efforts on working and volunteering in non-profits such as the Kiwanis Foundation and the Tulare Hospital Foundation.
From Miller’s account, her desire to serve the community that first led her to non-profit work is also her motivation in taking on the role as interim finance director for Exeter.
“ I do feel like this is a service – I’m serving the community by allowing the administration to find someone who’s going to come and be part of the community,” Miller said.
According to Miller, the city of Exeter is continuing its ongoing search for its new finance director as well as filling an open seat on the Measure R committee.
Measure R funds are those that are generated from the county’s half-cent sales tax for transportation projects in Tulare County, such as purchasing, maintaining or selling property. Many of the improvements to roads in Tulare County were funded by Measure R. Each city in Tulare County has a committee that advocates for the needs of their town when determining how to spend Measure R funds.
According to Miller, each committee member serves an eight-year term before a position can be filled. Now that a previous member has served eight years, Exeter is looking for a new community member who wants to advocate for their community.
The position requires community members to be interested in local projects. There was some interest in the position at the city council meeting on Monday June 26, but there is no confirmation that the position has been filled.