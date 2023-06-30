A taste of Fleetwood Mac is coming to Visalia
“Fleetwood Mask, The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band” to iconic blues rock-pop group Fleetwood Mac is set to perform at the Fox Theatre on Friday, Aug. 25
VISALIA – The only Fleetwood Mac tribute band to be endorsed by one of its original members is coming to Tulare County for a late summer concert.
The group was formed in 2012 to honor the legacy of Fleetwood Mac, a renowned blues-based rock group in the 1960s who gained worldwide popularity in the mid-1970s with a more pop-influenced sound featuring new additions Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. Upon meeting with original founding band member Mick Fleetwood in Maui several years ago, Fleetwood Mask humbly and proudly carries the auspicious gift of having Mick Fleetwood’s only endorsement in America.
Fleetwood Mask brings audiences the very best of Fleetwood Mac’s 50-year history, with a focus on the 1975 forward five-piece version of their lineup that catapulted the band to superstardom. The band has played nationally for more than a decade to music lovers from all corners of the U.S. and each group member provides their character’s select equipment, persona and performance bringing audiences a truly authentic Fleetwood Mac experience.
Tickets for the concert can be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org, by calling the theater at 559-625-1FOX (559-625-1369), or by stopping by the Fox Theatre box office at 308 W. Main St.