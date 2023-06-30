A taste of Fleetwood Mac is coming to Visalia

Fleetwood Mask brings audiences the very best of Fleetwood Mac’s 50-year history, with a focus on the 1975 forward five-piece version of their lineup that catapulted the band to superstardom. The band has played nationally for more than a decade to music lovers from all corners of the U.S. and each group member provides their character’s select equipment, persona and performance bringing audiences a truly authentic Fleetwood Mac experience.