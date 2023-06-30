Newsom names 2 from Tulare County as superior court judges

Bratsch has been a sole law practitioner since 2010, serving as a criminal defense attorney out of Visalia. She served clients in Visalia, Tulare and Porterville as well as in Hanford in Kings County. Before starting her own practice, she was an associate at Houk and Hornburg LLP from 2008 to 2010, and served as a conflict attorney at the Tulare County Conflict Defender’s Office from 2008 to 2009.