Newsom names 2 from Tulare County as superior court judges
Visalia’s Sara Bratsch and Russell Burke among 15 legal authorities from nine different counties appointed to superior court positions
TULARE COUNTY – Two Tulare County lawyers with extensive legal experience have been appointed as superior court judges by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Bratsch has been a sole law practitioner since 2010, serving as a criminal defense attorney out of Visalia. She served clients in Visalia, Tulare and Porterville as well as in Hanford in Kings County. Before starting her own practice, she was an associate at Houk and Hornburg LLP from 2008 to 2010, and served as a conflict attorney at the Tulare County Conflict Defender’s Office from 2008 to 2009.
Sara Bratsch of Visalia and Russell Burke of Visalia were among 15 law authorities from around California that were named judges by Newsom. The appointments were announced on June 27.
From 1997 to 2007, Bratsch served both as a deputy district attorney and a supervising deputy district attorney at the Tulare County District Attorney’s (DA) Office. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, and served as a law clerk in the San Diego County DA’s Office Family Support Division from 1996-97.
Bratsch, a Democrat, will fill the vacancy of a new Tulare County Superior Court position created on July 1, 2022.
Burke has been a partner at Williams Brodersen Pritchett & Burke LLP since 2018, and his practice specializes in business and estate planning, real estate, agricultural law and civil litigation. He was an associate at the downtown Visalia practice from 2011 to 2017, and before that he served as a deputy district attorney at the Tulare County DA’s Office for four years.
Burke earned his Juris Doctor degree in 2005 from Lewis & Clark Law School (then called Northwestern School of Law at Lewis and Clark College) in Portland, Ore. A native of San Diego and graduate of Utah Valley State and Brigham Young University, Burke worked for the Utah County Juvenile Court before entering law school.
Burke fills the vacancy on the Tulare County Superior Court created by the retirement of Judge Michael B. Sheltzer, who served since his appointment in late 2013. Burke is registered without party preference.
Annual compensation for each of these positions is $231,174.
Newsom’s superior court judge appointments include two positions in Kern County and one in San Joaquin County in the Central Valley. Other judge appointments are three inLos Angeles County, two in San Bernardino County, one in Contra Costa County, one in Orange County, two in Santa Clara County and one in Yolo County.