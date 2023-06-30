Spanish comedy show coming to Visalia Fox
Comedy show from ‘Los Tres Tristes Tigres’ features standup routines and humorous songs with public interaction
VISALIA – Tickets are now on sale for a popular Spanish comedy show looking to bring some smiles to the city of Visalia.
Los Tres Tristes Tigres, presented by Perico Productions, will perform at the Fox Theatre on Friday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Ticket sales begin Friday, June 30, can be purchased Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m .at the theater, located at 308 W. Main St. in downtown Visalia.
Los Tres Tristes Tigres combines standup comedy, interaction with the public and songs of humor, both originals and parodies. The show’s performers are originally from Monterrey, Mexico, and the first presentation of the show came in February 2009.
After four years of performing every weekend at the best comedy revues in Monterrey, show performers began uploading their content to the internet, leading to a 2013 tour throughout Mexico. The show’s YouTube channel has more than 500 videos and more than 2.5 million viewers and 600 million views.
In 13 years, Los Tres Tristes Tigres have presented four different shows throughout Mexico and the United States. The current fifth production, “Risa de Cuerpo Presente,” is a show in which they explain the great similarity that exists between the Catholic mass and a comedy show. Performers speak about their beliefs, make some observations to improve the attendance of parishioners and address situations of everyday life including couples therapy, lies and addictions to social networks.
Tickets for the show also can be purchased by calling the Visalia Fox Theatre at 559-625-1FOX (559-625-1369) or going online to www.fox visalia.org.