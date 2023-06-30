Spanish comedy show coming to Visalia Fox

In 13 years, Los Tres Tristes Tigres have presented four different shows throughout Mexico and the United States. The current fifth production, “Risa de Cuerpo Presente,” is a show in which they explain the great similarity that exists between the Catholic mass and a comedy show. Performers speak about their beliefs, make some observations to improve the attendance of parishioners and address situations of everyday life including couples therapy, lies and addictions to social networks.