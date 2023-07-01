One shot, one stabbed in one night in Pixley
Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies respond to a shooting and a stabbing in Pixley that both transpired in the same night, along with a shooting in Cutler
TULARE COUNTY – A shooting and a stabbing that left two separate men with non-life threatening injuries took place 30 minutes apart in the town of Pixley, the same night that two men were shot in Cutler and also sustained non-life threatening injuries.
As announced by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) on June 28, deputies were recently called to Pixley in response to a shooting that took place in the 800 block of E. Terra Bella Ave. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 27.
When they arrived, deputies found a 19-year-old man shot in the torso. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
About 30 minutes later, TCSO deputies were called to the 100 block of N. Main St. in Pixley for a stabbing. When they arrived, deputies found a 30-year-old man who was stabbed in the torso. He was then taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives are still investigating these cases. Anyone with information on either case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
Also on the night of June 27, around 10 p.m., TCSO deputies were called to a shooting in Cutler in the area of Nancy Road and Cannon Avenue.
When they arrived, deputies found two men who had been shot. The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the shooting is unknown, but believed to be gang-related. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.