Caltrans earmarks $2.3B for future state transportation projects

Kingsburg Rumble Strip Project: The $2.4 million project will install centerline rumble strips, replace Transportation Management System (TMS) elements and upgrade striping, pavement markings, and roadside signs to improve safety on State Route 201 (Avenue 400) near Kingsburg from the Fresno County line to Road 56 south of Reedley in Tulare County. This project will reduce the number and severity of collisions. IIJA funding allocation is $2.1 million.

Visalia Mall CAPM Project: The $11.8 million project will rehabilitate pavement, upgrade Transportation Management System (TMS) elements, replace signs, and upgrade facilities to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards in Visalia from 0.2 miles south of Caldwell Avenue to the west junction of State Route 198. This project will extend the pavement service life and improve ride quality. IIJA funding allocation: $10.9 million. SB 1 funding allocation is $287,000.

Fresno 168 Culvert Rehab Project: The $17.8 million project will repair and replace culverts on State Route 168 from Fowler Avenue in Clovis to Warbler Lane near Shaver Lake at various locations. SB 1 funding allocation is $3.1 million.