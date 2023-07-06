Mariachi Los Camperos takes ensemble to Visalia Fox Theatre
Mariachi Los Camperos band continues to raise their mariachi tradition as they prepare to play at Fox Theatre in October
VISALIA – From humble beginnings to playing premier concert stages, Mariachi Los Camperos is set to stop at the Fox Theatre as they continue the legacy left by their founder.
On Friday, October 27, Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos is coming to the Visalia Fox Theatre. Theater doors are set to open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase Friday, July 7, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting www.foxvisalia.org or calling 559-625-1369.
Mariachi Los Camperos welcomes interested residents to an evening that celebrates the Golden Era of Mariachi music with composers and singers such as Agustin Lara, Maria Grever, Javier Solis and Manuel M. Ponce, as well as more contemporary musicians like Juan Gabriel, Vicente Fernandez and many more.
Los Angeles-based Mariachi Los Camperos’ has claimed an abundance of accolades, including multiple Grammy awards and nominations as well as highly praised performances on premier concert stages at the Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Getty Center.
“I’m not going to tell you that the work was easy, but… I feel good about what has happened in my life, in my path as a musician,” Jesus “Chuy” Guzman of Mariachi Los Camperos said via a Fox Theatre press release.
Mariachi Los Camperos is led by Guzman and is considered by many to be among the finest mariachi ensembles in the world. Guzman carries on the long Camperos legacy, providing the vision for its sound and repertoire that began decades ago. The group’s accolades could easily obscure the fact that its leaders come from humble roots, deep within a mariachi tradition shaped by family and community.
The group’s founder, Nati Cano, was a third-generation mariachi musician from the small town of Ahuisculco in the west Mexican state of Jalisco. From 1961 to his death in 2014, he lived his dream, forging his own group from his artistic vision and determination.
Over his musical career, he challenged the attitudes that, during his youth in Mexico, led formally trained musical peers to look down on his beloved rural and working-class music.
In the United States, he worked against class and racial prejudice that relegated Mexicans and their music to second-class status. In the end, he succeeded socially and artistically, as borne out by the group and his many honors and performances in prestigious venues across the United States and Mexico.
In the words of Guzmán, his disciple and successor as Camperos leader, “He wanted to have a mariachi that would have dignity, that would have heart, that would have soul, and he made Los Camperos.”
“There’s still a lot to do… My dream will come to an end when I am gone,” Guzman said.