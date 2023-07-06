Visalia sewer clogs growth in Goshen

That housing project is also connected to Neighborhood Village, a supportive housing project by Salt + Light to offer unsheltered residents a place to live in dignity. The Village will provide fully furnished 11 by 30-foot modular homes, primarily one bedroom, for individuals considered chronically homeless, meaning they have been experiencing homelessness for more than six consecutive months. Amenities include wrap-around mental and physical health services, coordination of benefits and case management, wellness and financial literacy classes, as well as alcoholics anonymous and narcotics anonymous meetings. There will also be job training and workforce development, social enterprise and dignified income opportunities as well as a coffee shop and marketplace. The 6.5-acre project is the first of its kind in California.