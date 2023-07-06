Visalia’s 2nd Costco to come off the shelf

Costco, as well as the other annexations, has been on hold for more than a year since a lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club blocked annexations. On July 21, 2022, Tulare County Superior Court Judge David Mathias ruled against the city’s decision to forego charging ag land mitigation fees to developers who want to bring farmland into the city for urban development. Under the city’s initial 2030 General Plan, the document guiding the city’s growth, developers – primarily home builders – would have had to pay into a fund the city would use to preserve ag land somewhere else in exchange for allowing other farmland to be developed.