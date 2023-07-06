Visalia’s 2nd Costco to come off the shelf
With its new ag mitigation policy in place, Visalia can move forward on annexing 10 large projects including a second Costco
VISALIA – Locals may soon get the opportunity to check out a second Costco as Visalia can finally move forward with plans to annex the project into the city limits.
Visalia planner Brandon Smith said he estimates there are about 10 annexations that could move forward in the second half of the year. About seven are residential projects that are pending on the edges of Visalia but the list also includes several industrial annexations and a mixed-use Costco project.
“Costco could be the subject of a public hearing as soon as September,” Smith said. That could put construction of a second Visalia Costco on Shirk and Riggin underway in 2024.
Costco will likely build a 160,000 square foot store on about 20 acres with an expected cost around $80 to $100 million, according to the box retailer’s industry standards. In 2021, Costco was ranked No. 10 on the Fortune 500 rankings of the largest United States corporations by total revenue. As of May 2023, Costco has 853 warehouses worldwide, including 587 in the United States.
The Visalia Costco remains one of the busiest retailers in town and is said to be near the top in sales in the chain, according to local real estate experts. In 2018 it was estimated the store generated $230 million in sales annually and increasing every year. The current Costco is likely the top contributor to Visalia’s all-important sales tax revenue with an anticipated increase year after year. Visalia sales tax revenue was up 29% in 2021-22 over 2018-19.
Costco, as well as the other annexations, has been on hold for more than a year since a lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club blocked annexations. On July 21, 2022, Tulare County Superior Court Judge David Mathias ruled against the city’s decision to forego charging ag land mitigation fees to developers who want to bring farmland into the city for urban development. Under the city’s initial 2030 General Plan, the document guiding the city’s growth, developers – primarily home builders – would have had to pay into a fund the city would use to preserve ag land somewhere else in exchange for allowing other farmland to be developed.
This kicked off a year-long process for the city to bring in consultants to develop and plan implementation of the policy balancing development with agriculture needs. Visalia City Council approved the policy at its May 15 meeting and it went into effect last month.
In addition to Costco, the city can also annex the giant 280-acre Seefried Industries project proposed at the northeast corner of Avenue 76 and West Goshen Avenue. The big logistics warehouse development will have its own environmental impact report first. Proposed industrial projects piled up last year with the Visalia Economic Development Corporation estimating there were 14 million square feet in the pipeline.
Besides the annexation problem, 2023 saw rising interest rates that have slowed developers’ appetites for new buildings as investors say they fear recession. Yet, new warehouse transactions are not going away and neither is e-commerce. The Wall Street Journal just reported “Prologis Buying $3.1 Billion Industrial Property Portfolio From Blackstone,” adding that “demand for warehouse space remains strong from online retailers.”
Now there are other players in the local market. In Tulare, their first big distribution warehouse valued at $43 million has broken ground and will offer nearby competition to the Visalia Industrial Park. In Goshen, Fresno developer G4 wants to build a large warehouse west of 99 but is being slowed by a union backed lawsuit and, now, by a City of Visalia sewer capacity issue that may delay all development in Goshen.
New project may bring 2,000 jobs
While much of the land at the Visalia Industrial Park was locked up in the lawsuit, there were still companies interested in new developments in Visalia. Newport Beach-based CapRock Partners, which built the two existing Amazon warehouse centers north of Riggin, has launched its third million-square-foot-plus distribution center – this time west of Plaza at Kibler (Avenue 320). The address is 4001 N. Plaza Drive.
CapRock’s plan is to develop 156 acres and divide it into four parcels starting with a 75-acre piece to build a 1.27 million square foot warehouse valued at $77.6 million. The remaining three parcels will be 19.32 acres, 29.66 acres, and 30.20 acres. Altogether, this project named Center Point 111 could add up to about 2.5 million square feet.
“Grading of the land is underway today,” CapRock principal Pat Daniels wrote in a text on June 28. Daniels did not reveal a tenant but said completion of the project is likely a year away. Crawford Construction of Clovis is doing the work. The company also did construction work in years past for VF Corp and UPS in the industrial park.
In earlier filings the developer noted that while the tenants for the buildings are speculative, the plan suggests they could employ around 2,000 workers with some 2,100 parking places for cars. The plan says they want to feed inbound trucks into the new cluster of buildings off of Plaza Drive. They would exit off American Avenue.
Besides the on-site improvements, the developer will do road work and add a traffic signal at the formerly rural intersection of Avenue 320 (Kibler) and Plaza. This will now be the back entrance not only to Center Point 111 but Center Point 1 and 11 – the two Amazon warehouses to the east.
This new 1.27 million square foot warehouse will be the first west of Plaza and the closest to Highway 99.