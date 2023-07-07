Porterville woman convicted for murdering her boyfriend
Rosa Baca of Porterville awaits sentencing after being convicted of the first degree murder of her boyfriend, who she assaulted with a hammer
VISALIA – A woman was recently found guilty of murdering her boyfriend, who died from injuries soon after she assaulted him with a hammer.
On July 3 in the Tulare County Superior Court, Tulare County District Attorney (TCDA) prosecutors secured the conviction of Rosa Baca, 55, for murder. At her trial, the jury convicted Baca of first-degree murder with the special circumstance that she inflicted torture, as well as the special allegation that she used a deadly weapon.
Baca’s sentencing is scheduled for July 31, where she faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.
According to the district attorney’s office, around 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 17, Porterville police and emergency services responded to a trailer on South Indiana Street for a report of a man in need of medical services. Baca stated that she and her boyfriend, the 38-year-old victim, had an argument the night prior, which led to his departure and early morning return with injuries, no shirt and no shoes.
The victim, despite being shoeless and supposedly having returned to the trailer, had clean feet. There was also no apparent evidence of a struggle or blood.
Baca told police she had not driven anywhere during the rainy night and morning. However, officers noticed that Baca’s car was warm to the touch indicating that it had been recently driven, and mud tracks from the vehicle were evident.
Under questioning, Baca eventually admitted that she had kicked the victim, beat him with a hammer and driven his and her clothes to a dumpster. Nearby video surveillance confirmed her car making multiple trips away from the residence during the call for help. The victim died the next day at a local hospital.
The case was prosecuted by supervising deputy district attorney Adam Clare and was investigated by the Porterville Police Department.