Visalia Transit prepares for Transdev strike
Cities in the Central Valley prepare for a lack of transportation as Transdev drivers strike for better treatment
VISALIA, CA – Visalia Transit has cautioned those in need of rides about potential disturbances in the light of the Transdev driver strike.
Visalia Transit announced that their services could be disrupted due to the strike of drivers of the private transportation contractor Transdev, set to begin July 8, at midnight. In addition to fixed routes servicing residents in Visalia, routes operated by Transdev also include service to and from Farmersville, Exeter, and Goshen. Bus riders in these communities, as well as Visalia bus riders, should be prepared for a disruption in transit services.
“Should drivers be available, priority for service will be essential services, such as Dial-A-Ride, the on-demand service primarily intended to provide elderly and individuals with disabilities with transit service.” Visalia Transit said via press release.
Transdev, the transit service operator on behalf of Visalia Transit, has informed Visalia Transit that despite continued negotiations over the past week, they have not yet reached an agreement with the Transdev drivers.
As the situation has progressed, Visalia Transit posted updates on their Facebook page on the status of all bus routes and services – including Dial-A-Ride and the Sequoia Shuttle. Community members posted their concerns about the strike in the comments of the post explaining that many of them use the buses to get to work in the morning.
While Transdev and the Transdev drivers work to reach an agreement and avoid a work stoppage, the city of Visalia urges riders to identify other transportation options out of an abundance of caution as the situation continues to evolve.
In the case that a work stoppage does occur, the transit services in Visalia – including fixed route bus service, Dial-A-Ride, Sequoia Shuttle (both Gateway and Park) buses, and V-Line – will be suspended until Transdev is able to fill trips with qualified drivers and dispatchers.
Should drivers be available, priority for service will be essential services, such as Dial-A-Ride, the on-demand service primarily intended to provide elderly and individuals with disabilities with transit service.
As contract negotiations are ongoing, the status of all bus routes and services will be dependent on whether an agreement can be reached.