TCOE takes summer musical “Into the Woods”
Tulare County Office of Education’s Theatre Company presents “Into the Woods” for its summertime musical at the Rotary Theatre in Visalia
VISALIA – Join the Tulare County Office of Education’s Theatre Company this summer as they take the audience for a magical venture “Into the Woods.”
The Tulare County Office of Education’s (TCOE) has announced that tickets are now on sale for the theater company’s Summer 2023 musical, “Into the Woods,” featuring the captivating “Once Upon a Time” preshow.
“Into the Woods” is a 1987 musical that weaves together classic fairy tales in a thrilling and unexpected way. Step into a world where Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk and Rapunzel cross paths away from their classic stories, each on a quest to fulfill their deepest desires. However, as their stories intertwine, the group soon discovers that the consequences of their wishes can be far more dangerous than they ever imagined.
This year, TCOE’s summer performance of “Into the Woods” will take place at the newly renovated Rotary Theatre in Visalia, located at 330 S. Dollner St. The performances of “Into the Woods” will commence on Thursday, July 20th, and continue through Saturday, July 29.
This smaller venue, with a seating capacity of just over 300; so with the limited number of seats available, the office advises interested family, friends and theater enthusiasts to secure tickets in advance.
Additionally, due to the decreased number of seats, the office of education expects sold-out performances, leaving only a limited number of tickets available for purchase at the door.
To ensure a seamless ticket purchasing experience, all tickets for “Into the Woods” are exclusively available online. Interested individuals can visit the website tcoe.org/theatreco and conveniently access the ticket purchasing page through the quick link featured on the homepage.