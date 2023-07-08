TCOE takes summer musical “Into the Woods”

“Into the Woods” is a 1987 musical that weaves together classic fairy tales in a thrilling and unexpected way. Step into a world where Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk and Rapunzel cross paths away from their classic stories, each on a quest to fulfill their deepest desires. However, as their stories intertwine, the group soon discovers that the consequences of their wishes can be far more dangerous than they ever imagined.