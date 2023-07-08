Teen requalifies for national shooting finals
High School senior, Jordan church competes against over 1,700 contestants from across the country in National High School Finals Rodeo in the light rifle category
GILLETTE, WYO. – Strathmore teen takes her shot at being named National High School Finals Rodeo World Champion in the light rifle category.
This feat comes a year after Church’s previous accomplishment of competing in last year’s National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR). Jordan Church, now a 12-grade student at Butterfield Charter High School, has re-earned her position on the National High School team and will be traveling with fellow teammates to Gillette, Wyoming from July 16 to the 22nd to compete at the 75th annual NHSFR.
Featuring more than 1,700 contestants from 44 states, five Canadian Provinces, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand, the NHSFR is the world’s largest rodeo. ln addition to competing for more than $150,000 in prizes and over $150,000 in added money, NHSFR contestants will also be competing for more than $375,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named an NHSFR World Champion.
To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 – based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds – to advance to Saturday evening’s final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times and scores.
This year, the Saturday championship performance will again be televised nationally as a part of the Cinch High School Rodeo Tour telecast series on RFD-TV. LIVE broadcasts of each NHSFR performance will air online at www.thecowboychannel.com. Performance times begin @7pm on July 16th and the competition continues daily at gam and 7 p.m. through July 22.
Along with a great rodeo competition and the chance to meet new friends from around the world, NHSFR contestants can enjoy volleyball, contestant dances, family-oriented activities, church services sponsored by Golden Spur Ministries and shopping at the NHSFR tradeshow. To follow local favorites at the NHSFR, visit NHSRA.com daily for complete results.
Last year, in a previous interview with The Sun-Gazette, Church said she’s been shooting most of her life, since she was around 8-9 years old, and started out with BB guns. Due to her talent and her high accuracy, she found excitement in being able to shoot from a long-range distance in a more competitive setting.
In her previous interview, Church described her accomplishment as something that could be inspirational to other kids – particularly girls who might be under the impression that only boys are good at shooting or being athletic overall. From her standpoint, she said the accomplishment could be “inspirational for a young shooter, or somebody who wants to start shooting. It doesn’t even have to be about shooting, just about a woman achieving a sport in general.”