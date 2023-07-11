Visalia Transdev drivers strike for better treatment
Transdev drivers demand better treatment as they strike outside the Visalia Transportation Center to make their voices heard
VISALIA – After months of trying to negotiate better contracts, dispatchers, utility workers, drivers and supervisors from Visalia Transit strike outside the transportation center until their needs are met.
Transdev bus workers, represented by the union Teamsters Local 517, have taken to the streets to express their need for better pay and benefits at work. Dozens of picketers were outside the Visalia Transit Center this week with signs asking for better wages, healthcare and more holidays off.
“We found out that the city of Visalia is only going to offer a 5% per pay raise, and that came out to $1.32 an hour,” Greg Landers, Local 517 secretary-treasurer said. “They came back two weeks ago with a $2 (raise) offer and we told them that the membership will vote that down.”
The strike began July 8 at 12:01 a.m. and brought transit services to a halt, according to the city of Visalia. According to Landers, Transdev employees plan to strike every day until their needs are met.
This is the third time Transdev has caused Teamsters to strike in California in less than three months, according to a press release from Transdev Teamsters. According to Landers, negotiations between Transdev and Visalia employees have been going on for a couple of months now.
“The problem is they don’t want to negotiate any other economic issues, they just want to address the money,” Landers said. “We have other important issues that are on the table, like more holidays and more sick time.”
Landers explained that Transdev drivers are currently working seven days a week for about three-to-four months straight without a day off, as well as little pay and little healthcare. Transdev also has a “10-point system” where every time an employee calls in sick, they lose a certain number of points. He said after an employee loses 10 points, they lose their job.
“They want a day off here and there, but they’re not able to do it without calling in sick,” Landers said.
According to Mickey Freitas, one of the negotiating committee members for Teamsters, these issues were exacerbated by the pandemic when drivers were still required to show up because they were considered “essential workers.” Considering the harsh consequences that came with taking time off and a minimal health care plan on top of the issue of low pay, the threat of COVID was high for Transdev drivers amid the pandemic.
After the economic repercussions of the pandemic hit, the low wages became an even bigger issue for Transdev drivers who were trying to combat the issues brought on by COVID, especially as the cost of living increased. Even the most experienced employees working for Transdev are struggling to get a livable wage, according to Landers.
“One of the workers has been there 20 – almost 25 years – and he’s making $18 an hour. That’s not good enough,” Landers said.
Dispatchers, utility workers, drivers and supervisors from Visalia are all included in the Teamsters efforts to picket for better treatment from Transdev outside. Freitas brought up that the drivers for Transdev all had to receive special licenses for their jobs such as a commercial license and passenger air brake endorsement.
“All we are asking for is a living wage,” James Balducci, a Transdev bus driver said in a press release from the Transdev Teamsters. “Transdev’s refusal to negotiate an economic package for us is a slap in the face. We are the backbone of the public transit system in our community. We deserve compensation that reflects the important nature of our work.”
Landers exclaimed they were all grateful for the community support for the strike. Many people driving by were responding to their “honk for support” signs. However, not everyone is in support of the strike. Many community members to Visalia Transit’s social media to express their frustrations explaining how they don’t have transportation to school or work.
Teamsters explained that they don’t find joy in denying people transportation; however, he said the company’s drivers must prioritize their needs.
“We’re not happy that some of our elderly people aren’t able to be moved around right now. These drivers have to do what they have to do,” Landers said.