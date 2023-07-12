Lindsay tops off seats on temp water committee
Lindsay City Council appoints members to its recently established water ad hoc committee to address issues found in the city’s water system
LINDSAY – Lindsay City Council has officially appointed a committee to take care of improvements to the city’s water system after a recent feasibility study identified almost $40 million worth of improvements.
The council gathered on Tuesday, July 11, to review and appoint members to their new water ad hoc committee to address the ongoing need to fix Lindsay’s water system. Council chose to appoint Mayra Magallanes, Jose Soria, Brenda Gonzalez and Grant Schimelpfening to the committee.
“It’s a good committee, you guys are gonna get a lot done and discover a lot,” Mayor Hipolito Angel Cerros said.
An ad hoc committee is a temporary group of people brought together to perform a specific task or solve a specific problem as necessary; it is named as such because the term “ad hoc” means “as needed.” Back in May, council appointed Mayor Pro Tem Yolanda Flores and Councilmember Rosaena Sanchez to represent Lindsay City Council on the ad hoc committee after reviewing the findings of the water feasibility study. However, council still had to find four more members to fill committee seats.
Council advertised the need for four committee members through a variety of methods such as email, social media call and also by conducting various presentations to community groups. Council then reviewed the four applications they received from citizens interested in taking on the responsibility.
The applicants include three community organizations members, Mayra Magallanes, Jose Soria and Brenda Gonzalez, and one representative from the Unified School District, Grant Schimelpfening. All of the committee members were present at the council meeting to show their dedication to the city.
Council plans on having the committee meet three times this year to talk about how to address the city’s water issues. One of the meetings will be designated to touring the water and sewer systems so they are able to identify all of the locations and equipment infrastructure that are referenced within the study reports.
The committee will be responsible for reviewing and assessing the water system’s infrastructure, supply and finance. It is currently still up in the air as to which improvements to the water system will happen first since the projects will have to be mostly grant funded.
All of the water infrastructure issue improvements are estimated to cost $39,672,800 over the next seven years. Necessary improvements include the decontamination plan of well 11, which has a high percentage of contaminates, as well as updates to the water lines, the surface water treatment plan and the regulation of water pressure.