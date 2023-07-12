Lindsay tops off seats on temp water committee

An ad hoc committee is a temporary group of people brought together to perform a specific task or solve a specific problem as necessary; it is named as such because the term “ad hoc” means “as needed.” Back in May, council appointed Mayor Pro Tem Yolanda Flores and Councilmember Rosaena Sanchez to represent Lindsay City Council on the ad hoc committee after reviewing the findings of the water feasibility study. However, council still had to find four more members to fill committee seats.