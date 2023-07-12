Nat’l Park attendance slips after wet winter

The road to Crystal Cave and the cave itself will not open at all this year. In Lodgepole, the park’s biggest campground, is open but the only market in Sequoia is closed without a timeline to reopening. To reach Sequoia Park’s Wuksachi Lodge, a visitor would be required to access their room from the Big Stump entrance up Highway 180 from Fresno. Also closed this summer is the Bear Paw wilderness camp that will require an overhaul of its water system before it can open in the summer of 2024.