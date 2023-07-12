Vehicle collision kills Dinuba man, injuries child

The CHP reported that for undetermined reasons, Bravo was traveling on the motorcycle at unsafe speeds for the slower moving traffic ahead. The Yamaha crashed into the left side of the GMC and both vehicles came to rest within the intersection. Bravo sustained critical injuries and died at the scene, while the unidentified 9-year-old passenger suffered major injuries and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. An update on her condition was unavailable as of July 11.