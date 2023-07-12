Vehicle collision kills Dinuba man, injuries child
Rural crash on Highway 201, north of Woodlake, kills Dinuba man on motorcycle and injures 9-year-old female passenger
DINUBA – A 36-year-old Dinuba man was killed and a 9-year-old girl from Dinuba suffered major injuries in a two-vehicle crash in rural Tulare County involving a motorcycle the afternoon of Sunday, July 9.
The Tulare County Coroner’s Office on July 11 identified the victim as Eduardo Bravo.
According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Bravo was riding the motorcycle, a 2005 Yamaha XV1700 Road Star, east on State Route Highway 201 shortly after 4:15 p.m., approaching Road 176 just east of the community of Seville and about 11 miles northwest of Woodlake. Another vehicle, a 2021 GMC Yukon SUV, also was headed east on the highway and slowed to make a left turn north onto Road 176.
The CHP reported that for undetermined reasons, Bravo was traveling on the motorcycle at unsafe speeds for the slower moving traffic ahead. The Yamaha crashed into the left side of the GMC and both vehicles came to rest within the intersection. Bravo sustained critical injuries and died at the scene, while the unidentified 9-year-old passenger suffered major injuries and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. An update on her condition was unavailable as of July 11.
The driver of the GMC, 45-year-old Mustafa Yazar of Dublin, Ohio, was uninjured along with five other passengers in the SUV. A sixth passenger, an unidentified 11-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center in Visalia.
Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the accident, the CHP reported. The crash remains under investigation.