Flyers for white supremacist group found in Visalia neighborhood
Flyers with white supremacist propaganda were found in a Visalia neighborhood, left by an unidentified group seeking to recruit
VISALIA – Residents found flyers for a white supremacist group on their driveways over the weekend of July 8.
The flyers, which were weighted down with rocks and placed in plastic bags, appeared in a neighborhood northwest of Walnut Avenue and Lovers Lane in Visalia. They included a symbol that is not clearly tied to any well-known white supremacist group pictured above the words “a call to action” and had a message on the backside addressed to “all men and women of the European race.”
“I didn’t feel threatened by it, I just thought it was disturbing,” Janis Lehmann, a resident who found a flyer in her driveway, said. “Simply because in this day and age, it was disturbing to me that something like that would happen and it seemed like they were just thrown to whoever had a driveway; it was definitely not targeted.”
The flyer also included a link to a Telegram Messenger channel named the California Blackshirts. Historically, the Blackshirts was a common name for the paramilitary wing of the Italian National Fascist Party, similar to the SA/Brownshirts of Nazi Germany.
Lehmann said that most houses on her block, which has a lot of diversity, received fliers early in the morning on Saturday, July 8. Many of her neighbors reported the situation to the police, but police had said they were unable to do anything about the flyers.
Visalia Police Department had not returned calls as of press time as to whether other residents had reported similar findings.
The symbol on the flyers shows an Othala rune inside a cog/gear symbol. The Othala rune dates back to a runic alphabet used in pre-Roman Europe and was adopted by Nazis in the 1900s “as part of their attempt to reconstruct a mythic ‘Aryan’ past,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. It has been used by far-right neo-Nazi groups like the National Socialist Movement as a substitute for the swastika.
An Othala rune specifically depicted in a cog/gear symbol does not appear to be connected to any mainstream far-right groups; however, a gear is used in the cog and pitchfork logo of the Traditionalist Worker Party, which was a neo-Nazi group operating in the United States in the 2010s, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The message found on the flyer reads:
The world Our Ancestors built is collapsing. With each passing day, the comforts Our European Ancestors granted us are slowly being siphoned away, leaving a desolate future for Our children and future generations. The time for action is now! Learn what you can do for your people today.
Live with Pride!
Die with Honor!”
The Telegram Messenger channel website link is listed below the message, which leads to an introductory message and an email for vetting to join the group.
The message describes the California Blackshirts as “an anonymous group of pro-white activists who advocate for the well-being of white Americans.” The group claims to be peaceful and wants to get white Americans to “speak up for their own” through banner drops, digital propaganda and “all other legally protected methods of activism,” according to the intro message.
Lehmann noted that some of her neighbors thought the flyers were a ruse but that she doesn’t “doubt their sincerity.”
“I’m just sorry that people would feel that way and see us as being so different when I feel like we’re all the same,” Lehmann said.