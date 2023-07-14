Central Valley health organizations combat blood shortage

According to Kaweah Health, the blood shortage has intermittently impacted the medical center’s operations because blood products are utilized by many different types of patients. In its emergency department, it was noted that critical patients such as car accident victims, may need multiple transfusions to save their lives. Additionally, oncology and dialysis patients routinely need blood transfusions.

“If the blood inventory remains low, some surgical procedures may have to be rescheduled,” Kaweah Health stated.

It was noted by the medical facility that when the blood supply is precarious, critically ill and emergency room patients are prioritized. Kaweah Health stated that its goal is to be able to fulfill all of its patient’s needs for blood, but when blood donations are low, it impacts the facility’s inventory and, therefore, its ability to react to emergencies.

“There are times, particularly lately, where the demand for blood has outweighed the supply. It is important to remind the general public to donate blood when possible for the safety of our community,” Kaweah Health stated.

The facility’s communications team added that the potential effect of the blood shortage can dignify a delay in treatment, and that some patients may have to wait for treatment while the medical center sources supplies.