Dinuba student earns master’s degree from Campbellsville University
Alexa Jauregui earns a Master of Social Work in clinical area of focus, is one of 19 Californians with a master’s degree in that field
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY – Dinuba-native Alexa Jauregui received her Master of Social Work degree from Campbellsville University in Kentucky earlier this spring.
Jauregui was one of 169 graduates to receive a master’s in that particular program. Her specialty field of study was Social Work in Clinical Area of Focus. She was one of 19 Campbellsville students from California to officially be conferred with a Master of Social Work.
Many of those 19 are from the Central Valley, including Victoria Telles of Parlier, who obtained her degree in Social Work with Generalist Area of Focus. Five graduates from Fresno and two from Visalia were also included amongst the 19 graduates.
The commencement ceremony for master’s degree graduates was held on May 5 in Kentucky. Campbellsville University is a private Christian university with an enrollment of more than 12,000 students.