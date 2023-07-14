Three Tulare students among 926 online student graduates
Tulare trio are among 926 seniors who received diplomas last month through California Connections Academy online public schools
TULARE – Three students from Tulare were among 926 graduates throughout the state who received diplomas from the California Connections Academy online public schools. The tuition-free virtual school serves students in grades kindergarten through 12.
Isabella Matheny, Jordyn Williams and Tony Espinosa of Tulare were the graduates to receive diplomas last month. In-person commencement ceremonies were held June 20 at UC-Berkeley for Northern California graduates and June 22 at UC-Irvine Bren Events Center for Southern California grads. School administrators, families and friends cheered on graduates at both ceremonies.
California Connections Academy’s Class of 2023 consists of graduates from large cities and rural towns across California. Among the graduating class, 63% plan to attend two or four-year colleges or universities, 12% plan to enter the workforce and 10% plan to attend technical or vocational school.
Graduates earned college acceptances to esteemed institutions including UC Berkeley, UCLA, USC, Cornell University, Johns Hopkins University, New York University, and West Point, among others.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate the Class of 2023 for their dedication to their education and passion for reaching their learning potential during their time at California Connections Academy,” Richard Savage, superintendent of California Connections Academy said. “It’s been an honor to guide this graduating class and we’ll be cheering them on as they embark on this new chapter of their lives.”
California Connections Academy is composed of six, accredited virtual public schools authorized to operate in different geographic regions across California. It currently serves more than 7,860 students throughout the state.
Since opening its virtual doors in 2004, the online school has established itself as a leader in the digital learning model and has provided high-quality education designed by experts in online learning year after year.
By deploying a rigorous curriculum that meets state education standards and features structured LiveLesson sessions, California Connections Academy helps students grades TK to 12 reach their learning potential. The school provides personalized instruction and socialization opportunities to create a well-rounded and high-quality online learning experience.
The academy’s high school curriculum offers advanced courses including University of California “A-G” courses, NCAA core courses, and career-oriented electives for career-minded students. Socialization opportunities are also available for students to create meaningful peer connections and foster a deeper sense of community. The school offers optional student clubs, field trips, festivals, college tours and more throughout the school year.