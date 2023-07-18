Shooting just outside Dinuba wounds one
Tulare County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigate July 15 incident outside party at home on Nebraska Avenue east of Crawford Avenue
DINUBA – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a late-night weekend shooting just outside Dinuba that wounded one person.
At about 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, TCSO deputies responded to a large party in the 200 block of Nebraska Avenue, just east of Crawford Avenue. During the process of deputies breaking up the party and while people were leaving, shots were heard in the area.
Deputies investigating at the scene found casings in the roadway in front of the house, but no victim was located in the area. Deputies later learned that a gunshot wound victim was treated at a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office came to the scene of the party and took over the investigation, which is ongoing as of Monday, July 17.
Anyone who may have additional information about the shooting is asked to contact TCSO at 559-733-6218. Persons also can provide information anonymously through the Sheriff’s TipNow Program at 559-725-4194.