Handel’s Ice Cream brings fresh flavors to Visalia

The ceremony kicked off at 11 a.m. at the shop’s newest location at 3301 South Mooney Boulevard, on the same lot as the temporarily closed Sequoia Mall. In addition to lining up outside of the shop to give the new business an eager welcome, locals were given the chance to win prizes, enjoy a reading program with the local school district and, overall, celebrate the opening of the new ice cream shop.

According to a news release on the ceremony from Ink Link Marketing, local Visalians Brandon and Cali Sorensen are leading the new location. The shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.