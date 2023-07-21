Handel’s Ice Cream brings fresh flavors to Visalia
The Handel’s Ice Cream shop kicks-off its new Visalia location with a grand opening ceremony on the morning of July 20
VISALIA – Local residents beat the heat to greet Visalia’s newest ice cream shop and get the scoop on some freshly added flavors.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream has continued its expansion throughout California with its newest opening in Visalia, and celebrated its debut in the city with a grand opening ceremony on July 20.
The ceremony kicked off at 11 a.m. at the shop’s newest location at 3301 South Mooney Boulevard, on the same lot as the temporarily closed Sequoia Mall. In addition to lining up outside of the shop to give the new business an eager welcome, locals were given the chance to win prizes, enjoy a reading program with the local school district and, overall, celebrate the opening of the new ice cream shop.
According to a news release on the ceremony from Ink Link Marketing, local Visalians Brandon and Cali Sorensen are leading the new location. The shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Handel’s Ice Cream features 48 freshly made ice cream flavors, which are available daily, as well as over 140 flavors that rotate seasonally. The store is also set to provide pickup, delivery and catering services. The Visalia Handel’s boasts 2,000 square feet, and is a walk-up only location.
According to Ink Link Marketing, the ice cream shop has been deemed the “#1 Ice Cream on the Planet” by National Geographic.
At the grand opening ceremony, the ice cream shop featured multiple giveaways for some lucky ceremony-goers. Locals were given the chance to win free ice cream for a year, free drinks, Handel’s swag and more.
Not only that, but Handel’s celebrated its opening in Visalia by partnering with Visalia Unified School District. The shop joined up with the school district to host a reading program that was meant to give all elementary school children an opportunity to scoop up some free ice cream.