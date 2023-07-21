Woodlake residents share flood damage stories
Citizen Joshua Diaz hosts a community meeting in his home to allow those affected by flooding in Woodlake to share their perspective, feel heard
WOODLAKE – Community members gathered at one Woodlake resident’s house to make their stories known as they described their experiences and shared their fears of how Woodlake will manage flooding in the future.
Frustrated community members congregated at Woodlake resident Joshua Diaz’s home on July 21 for residents to share their experience and perspective on local flooding. The conference started at 6 p.m., where Diaz invited Central Valley media outlets to hear the stories of people who had been affected by flooding in the community.
“It was like a river trying to walk against the current of the water,” one resident said to describe how it was to walk through the flooding in her home, in Spanish and translated by Amada Diaz. “I took my daughters out of the window one by one, and I put the first one on my shoulders and had to go back for the second one, because it was so hard walking against the current of the water.”
Over 40 people showed up to hear the residents’ stories. Emotions were high as multiple citizens of Woodlake explained what it was like to lose their homes to flooding. Many residents described seeing the water rise in their houses this March and having to escape their home to stay in hotels, or with family members in Mexico.
Another community member said she woke up her son because their home was flooded and the firefighters were already outside. She said her husband’s family gave them a space to stay after their home was flooded, but after that, they had to go to Mexico for a time.
“My husband, who works in construction, took the little (amount of money) that FEMA (Federal Agency Management Institute) gave us to get the materials to rebuild the home,” a community member said in Spanish, translated by Amanda.
Many of the residents are also concerned about further development in the city possibly changing the flood map. Diaz himself stated that he did not have flood insurance because, when he purchased his house, he was told that he was not in a flood zone due to outdated zoning maps and that the city should have told him if there was a change.
“Why don’t they tell us? Why didn’t they let the public know, ‘by the way, from recent discoveries – you might be considered in a new flood zone’,” Diaz said.
At a city council meeting on March 21, City Manager Ramon Lara addressed these concerns. Lara said that the original plans had been approved because the engineer they were working with at the time said it would be a sufficient place to build the necessary stormwater drains and infrastructure.
Lara also noted at the council meeting that the city staff ran through the plans and models of the subdivision. They found that the flooding was mostly caused by an overload on the city’s stormwater systems, which were built for typical flood events; however, in this instance, the systems were trying to handle heavy rainfall back-to-back.
However, at the July 21 community meeting, residents were passing around preliminary documents that Diaz said he received from AW Engineering, which included a flood map that was in the works that would ultimately put more areas of Woodlake in a flood zone.
“Even though some of these individuals weren’t a part of the recent flood, from what I heard from AW engineering, if FEMA doesn’t change the flood map (as it is now), these homes are going to be part of the new flood zone,” Diaz said.
Diaz explained that, in his own interpretation of the information he received from AW Engineering, the new housing development – that will not be part of the flood zone due to being elevated – will add current homes in Woodlake to the flood map.
This is because, according to the documents interpreted by Diaz, land developments like new housing and updates to the city’s parks and recreation are turning parts of the city into flood zones – which weren’t initially flood zones before – due to things like heightened landscapes, making certain areas more susceptible to flooding.
If this is confirmed, citizens noted that they would have preferred to know about these changes ahead of time to give them appropriate time to get flood insurance on their properties.
Another item of discussion brought to the conference was the worries that came with seeking out financial assistance. After waiting for their homes to dry out following the floods, many community members were afraid to seek the necessary funding, like loans, to rebuild their homes.
“Who in the world would take a loan on an investment that might just flood (again)?” Diaz said.
According to Diaz, who sought out various forms of financial assistance to help restore his home, the Small Business Administration (SBA) does offer low-interest loan increments of $25,000. However, once the loan hits over $50,000, he said the SBA would seek to put a lien on the resident’s home.
“If you don’t make the payments, they essentially take your home and resell it,” Diaz said.
Diaz continued to explain that he would feel better if the city had more safeguards in place to protect its citizens homes in the short term while they also work on their current long-plan to mitigate flooding with the storm basin in Antelope Valley. If the city would put a temporary solution in place to stop flooding in current time while pursuing the storm basin, he said residents wouldn’t have to worry.
“One of the best solutions is building a wall between our two communities like they did with the K-Rail. That was a temporary solution,” Diaz said.
It was also said by several residents that the city should have reached out to citizens before the winter storms were even a concern.
Diaz continued to say that community members, including himself, won’t be comforted by the basin that is seven to ten years in the making, and that they need reassurance from the city that they are protected in the meantime.