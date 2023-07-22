Fatal car crash near Strathmore
Recent collision results in the death of two individuals, leaves two Porterville residents with injuries
TULARE COUNTY – Two individuals, including a resident of Corcoran, have died following a car collision at an intersection after a driver failed to stop at a stop sign.
On July 15, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Fresno Communications Center received a call of a crash in the area of Road 256 and Avenue 196. Officers from the California Highway Patrol Porterville Area Office responded to the scene.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 28-year-old male from San Pablo was driving a Nissan Sentra northbound on Road 256, approaching Avenue 196. At the same time, Mr. James, a resident of Porterville, was driving a 1989 Ford F-250 with a stock trailer in tow eastbound on Avenue 196, approaching Road 256.
For an unknown reason, the driver of the Nissan failed to stop for a stop sign. The front of the Nissan struck the right side of the Ford as both vehicles entered the intersection.
The 38-year-old female passenger, a resident of Corcoran, in the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Mr. James sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Ms. Barnett of Porterville, a passenger of the Ford, sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash. For any additional information contact the Porterville Area public information officer at 559-784-7444.