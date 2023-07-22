Local church raises funds through laughs
Rocky Hill Community Church hosts a comedy show fundraiser to raise money for their youth program on Aug. 4
EXETER – Locals can come together at Rocky Hill Community Church to crack up at clean comedy and support local youth programs.
Rock Hill Church is hosting a comedy show fundraiser to raise funds for its youth ministry programs on Friday, Aug. 4. Locals who are ages 13 and older can enjoy laughs and refreshments at Rocky Hill Church. The show is set to start at 7 p.m.
There are 150 tickets available for pre-sale online for $15, and cost $20 at the door. The event’s headliner is comedian Daniel Eachus and will also feature comedians Colton Irvine and Trent Babb.
“It’s a big deal, (being on) Drybar, because real clean comedy takes a lot of mastery, and in DryBar comedy, they’re all clean comics,” pastor at Rocky Hill Community Church David Welsh said.
The show’s deadliner, Daniel Eachus, can be found on streaming platforms such at DryBar, Sirius XM and Hulu. According to Eacchus’s website, he became the youngest finalist ever in the “Funniest Comic in Los Angeles” contest. Eachus has been performing stand-up throughout the nation’s clubs, colleges and cruises. He made it to the finals on Comedy Central’s “Up Next” and, soon after, made his second televised appearance on FOX & HULU’s “Laughs.”
All of the money from the comedy show will go towards the youth ministry at Rocky Hill Community Church.
“We want to raise funds for our kids to really understand what love and hope is,” Welsh said.
Welsh continued to explain that the funds will go towards various youth events, curriculum and camp tickets for kids who might not be able to afford to go otherwise. Anyone who would like to donate to the fundraiser can do so at Rocky Hill Church.
Residents interested in gathering more information about the event can visit the Rocky Hill Community Church Facebook page or go to subsplash.com/rockyhillcommunitychurch/lb/ev/+dt97ksb