Local church raises funds through laughs

The show’s deadliner, Daniel Eachus, can be found on streaming platforms such at DryBar, Sirius XM and Hulu. According to Eacchus’s website, he became the youngest finalist ever in the “Funniest Comic in Los Angeles” contest. Eachus has been performing stand-up throughout the nation’s clubs, colleges and cruises. He made it to the finals on Comedy Central’s “Up Next” and, soon after, made his second televised appearance on FOX & HULU’s “Laughs.”