Tulare County SAR grills up funds at Visalia Chipotle
A fundraiser at Chipotle Mexican Grill assists Tulare County Search and Rescue team as portion of dining proceeds help fund annual SAREX conference-training
TULARE COUNTY – The public has the opportunity to “Do Good with Chipotle” and provide some financial assistance to the Tulare County Search and Rescue (SAR) program with an upcoming fundraiser.
The “Do Good with Chipotle” fundraiser is on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant in Visalia. Diners visiting the restaurant, located at 4219 S. Mooney Blvd Ste B, can make a food purchase between the hours of 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to help support the SAR team. During that time, 33% of sales – limited to the Visalia restaurant – will be donated to the team as it prepares to host a large annual event.
Tulare County SAR is again serving as host for the annual SAREX (search and rescue exercise) conference at the Clemmie Gill School of Science and Conservation (SCICON) facility in Springville the weekend of Sept. 8-10. SAREX 2023 is expected to attract approximately 500 search and rescue representatives from all 58 counties in California.
The history of the annual search and rescue conferences dates back to September 1982 when the California Rescue Dog Agency (CARDA) hosted a specialized, multi-agency training event at Folsom Dam. That event inspired the idea of an annual three-day forum to provide high-quality up-to-date SAR training.
The SAREX conference brings dozens of Sheriff’s Offices and search and rescue agencies along with hundreds of volunteers who assist each year in developing curriculum, teaching courses.
Ed Lorenzi, volunteer team coordinator with the Tulare County SAR, said this year’s curriculum includes 4-wheeler quad training, drinking water safety, K-9 training along with the variety of search and rescue training among participating agencies.
Anyone interested in donating to Tulare County SAR to help finance its hosting the SAREX conference is encouraged to contact Sgt. Joe Armstrong at 559-802-9429, call 559-303-0513 or go online to [email protected].
Lorenzi said that interested persons always can receive training to join search and rescue as volunteers. He can be contacted at 559-805-8397.