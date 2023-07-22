Tulare County SAR grills up funds at Visalia Chipotle

The “Do Good with Chipotle” fundraiser is on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant in Visalia. Diners visiting the restaurant, located at 4219 S. Mooney Blvd Ste B, can make a food purchase between the hours of 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to help support the SAR team. During that time, 33% of sales – limited to the Visalia restaurant – will be donated to the team as it prepares to host a large annual event.