Visalia detectives investigate recent shooting
Man dies as a result of a recent shooting in the area of Rinaldi Street, investigation from Visalia Police Department detectives still ongoing
VISALIA – A man has been reported deceased after becoming victim to a recent shooting that took place in Visalia.
Around 4:30 p.m on July 20, Visalia Police Department (VPD) officers were called to the area of Rinaldi Street in between Houston Avenue and Elowin Avenue for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for his injuries; however, VPD reported the victim of the shooting died later on July 20.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detective Kyle Kalender at 559-713-4156 or the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8117.
July 19
Burglar Arrested After Running onto Highway 198 Fleeing from Police
Just before 6 a.m. on July 18, VPD officers were called to a home in the 700 block of E. Cypress Ave. for a report of a burglary. Video surveillance showed Jacob Myer, 36, entering the garage of the home and stealing items.
Around 3:40 p.m., Myer was found in the area of Sequoia Avenue and Sante Fe Street. When officers attempted to contact him, he ran onto Highway 198. A perimeter was established, and Myer was found hiding in an embankment.
Myer was arrested and transported to Kaweah Health for minor injuries. He was booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for burglary and resisting arrest.
The Visalia Property Crimes Unit made contact at a home associated with Myer and found several items the suspect stole from the Cypress home. The items were returned to the victim.
July 17
15-Year-Old Arrested for Attempted Armed Robbery
Just before midnight, VPD officers were called to the area of Riggin Avenue and Dinuba Boulevard for a shooting that had just occurred. When officers arrived, they found a boy shot in the leg. Throughout the investigation, officers discovered the teenager demanded money from a man using a gun.
A struggle occurred over the gun, and during the struggle, a gunshot was fired almost striking the victim. The 15-year-old suspect continued to fight for the gun, but the victim ended up shooting the suspect in the leg.
The teenager was arrested and transported to a local hospital. When he is released, he will be booked for attempted armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Miguel Leon at 559-713-4722. For those who have additional information regarding the incident and wish to remain anonymous, please call the anonymous tip-line at 559-713-4738.
July 14
Around 9:40 p.m, VPD officers were called to the Visalia Airport for a report of a plane crash. When officers arrived, they were told a privately owned airplane was taking off when suddenly the plane crashed into the runway.
The pilot was the only occupant in the airplane and was not injured. The cause of the crash appears to be equipment failure.